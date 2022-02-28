ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

GM says Cruise robo-car unit will be helmed by founder Vogt

ABC News
ABC News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0eRkuAKI00

General Motors said Monday that Kyle Vogt will take over as CEO of its Cruise autonomous vehicle subsidiary, a company he helped found in 2013.

A GM representative confirmed what Vogt posted on Twitter , that he had “once again” accepted the job as CEO of Cruise.

He replaces Dan Ammann. The Detroit automaker announced in December that Ammann was leaving the company to be replaced by Vogt as interim CEO at Cruise.

Cruise is operating a small fleet of autonomous-vehicle in San Francisco that it opened to the general public at the beginning of February. GM expects to get a permit to charge passengers for autonomous rides this year.

“Based on feedback from early users of our robo-taxi service, we’ve made something really special,” Vogt tweeted Monday. “I try to stay clear of too much hype and unrealistic expectations, but this just feels absurdly better than the status quo. We’ve needed this for a long time.”

Comments / 0

Related
FOX40

Ford, GM tell their dealers to stop ripping off car buyers — or else

(KTLA) — Two of America’s biggest carmakers have a message for their dealers: Stop ripping off customers. Ford and General Motors are warning money-hungry dealers to stop exploiting supply issues — and shortages — by charging more than the sticker price for vehicles. Automakers don’t set prices for their cars. Instead, they offer a “manufacturer’s […]
BUSINESS
News Channel Nebraska

GM stops exporting cars to Russia

General Motors is joining a host of other companies in cutting off its business with Russia. The Detroit-based automaker announced Friday it is halting all exports to the country which is currently invading neighboring Ukraine. Cutting off exports to Russia will not be terribly costly to GM, though. GM only...
BUSINESS
gmauthority.com

GM’s Cruise Seeks NHTSA Approval To Begin Building Origin Robotaxi

General Motors’ self-driving subsidiary Cruise has filed a petition with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration requesting approval to begin producing and deploying its self-driving Origin robotaxi. In a blog post published to its Medium page last week, Cruise’s Senior VP of Government Affairs and Social Impact, Rob Grant,...
CARS
gmauthority.com

GM’s Cruise To Expand Autonomous Delivery Pilot Program With Walmart

Cruise, General Motors’ autonomous vehicle technology division, is poised to ramp up its delivery pilot program with Walmart in Arizona. Per a recent report from Tech Crunch, Cruise’s senior government affairs manager, Carter Stern, announced the expansion in a recent public meeting with Arizona legislators earlier in February.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Cruise#Robo#San Francisco#Vehicles
Marietta Daily Journal

Cruise founder, ex-CEO to be permanent leader of self-driving company

Cruise LLC's next chief executive officer will be Kyle Vogt, the former CEO who's been acting as interim chief of the self-driving company since the abrupt departure of Dan Ammann. Vogt, 36, who is also a co-founder of Cruise, announced the "fun news" Monday on Twitter: "I have no doubt...
BUSINESS
CarBuzz.com

50 New Digital Features Coming To GM Cars From 2025

General Motors is on an aggressive path towards electromobility and digitalization. It is backing this up with the announcement of massive investments being made into EV development for products that will join its growing electrified lineup. Currently, the Chevrolet Silverado EV, Bolt range, and GMC Hummer EV are at the forefront of this offensive.
CARS
gmauthority.com

Kyle Vogt Named CEO Of GM’s Cruise

Kyle Vogt has announced that he has signed on as the full-time CEO of the GM-backed autonomous vehicle startup company, Cruise. Vogt was appointed as interim CEO in December following the departure of Cruise CEO Dan Ammann. Vogt previously served as Cruise president and chief technical officer. Vogt announced via...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Cars
gmauthority.com

GM’s Cruise Files Patent For AV Body Damage Detection System

GM’s Cruise has filed a patent application for a system designed to detect cosmetic damage on an autonomous vehicle. The system will be used primarily for ride-share vehicles, such as the forthcoming Cruise Origin autonomous robo-taxi. The new GM Cruise patent filing has been assigned application number US 2021/0375078...
CARS
ABC News

ABC News

566K+
Followers
140K+
Post
302M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy