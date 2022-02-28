ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Julian Edelman Voices Support For Ukraine Over Social Media

By Robert Alvarez
PatsFans.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman took some time on social media Monday to share his support for President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the people of Ukraine as their war with Russia continues within the Eastern European country. “Heartbroken seeing the violence facing Ukraine. But glad they’ve got...

