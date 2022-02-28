Ukraine crisis: US advises its citizens to leave Russia 'immediately'

China on Wednesday blasted a decision by Norway's sovereign wealth fund to sell off its stake in a Chinese company due to rights concerns, warning the move may cause "unnecessary losses" to Oslo's interests.
The Norwegian central bank said Monday it would divest from sports brand Li-Ning "due to unacceptable risk that the company contributes to serious human rights violations", after its ethics council linked the company with forced labour in China's Xinjiang region.
Beijing stands accused of having detained more than a million Uyghur and other Turkic-speaking Muslims in political re-education camps across Xinjiang and exploiting them for forced labour.
Human rights groups say they have found evidence of torture and forced sterilisation in the region, and countries including the United States, France and Canada have labelled the situation a "genocide".
