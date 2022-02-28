ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukraine crisis: US advises its citizens to leave Russia 'immediately'

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington [US], March 1 (ANI): The United States on Monday (local time) appealed to its citizens to leave Russia "immediately" amid the growing tensions between Moscow and Kyiv. "We have advised American citizens to consider departing Russia immediately on commercial options still available," said US State Department spokesperson Ned...

China Positions Itself as Mediator Between Russia, Ukraine

China is positioning itself as a mediator between war-divided Russia and Ukraine so as to be seen as a global leader and earn points in the West, analysts say. At Ukraine's request, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi talked by phone Tuesday with his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, China's state-run Xinhua News Agency reported.
Microsoft Suspends Sales, Services in Russia Over Ukraine Invasion

Software giant Microsoft announced Friday that it is suspending "all new sales of Microsoft products and services in Russia" over that country's invasion of Ukraine. "Like the rest of the world, we are horrified, angered and saddened by the images and news coming from the war in Ukraine and condemn this unjustified, unprovoked and unlawful invasion by Russia," the company said in a statement.
Russia's proposed pause in fire in Mariupol 'attempt to deflect intl condemnation': UK

London [UK], March 6 (ANI): The UK Ministry of Defence said Saturday called Russia's proposed pause in fire in Mariupol a likely "attempt to deflect international condemnation" while they resettled forces for "renewed offensive activity."This comes after the Russian defense ministry declared a pause in fire in the southeastern cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha to facilitate the opening of evacuation corridors.
Russia claims Ukraine invasion ‘is going to plan’ but wants to ‘achieve resolution peacefully’

Russia has claimed its invasion of Ukraine “is going to plan” but that it wants to “achieve resolution peacefully”.Moscow will achieve its goal of ensuring Ukraine’s neutral status and would prefer to do that through talks, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a televised news conference on Wednesday.Ms Zakharova said Russia’s aims did not include overthrowing the Kyiv government and that it hoped to achieve more significant progress in the next round of talks with Ukraine. She also demanded the United States explain to the world why it was supporting what Moscow cast as a military biological programme in...
Unilateral changes to status quo unacceptable in Indo-Pacific: Japanese PM

Tokyo [Japan], March 4 (ANI): The leaders of the Quad, during a virtual summit on Thursday voiced a unified position condemning "unilateral changes to the status quo" in the Indo-Pacific region, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said. "Unilateral changes to the status quo by force or coercion like the recent...
Kyiv failed to create conditions for humanitarian corridor: Russia

Moscow [Russia], March 7 (ANI): Russian Defence Ministry on Sunday said Ukraine has not fulfilled its commitments with regards to organizing humanitarian corridors to help people leave Mariupol. The ministry said that Russia made another attempt to evacuate civilians from Mariupol on Sunday. "Russia created all conditions for setting up...
Pentagon opens hotline with Russia

The US and Russia have set up a "deconfliction" hotline to avoid any misunderstandings that could trigger escalation, the Pentagon said. The US and Russian militaries have established a "deconfliction" line to prevent misunderstandings or accidents from escalating into a war between Moscow and NATO, the Pentagon confirmed on Thursday.
We do whatever we can to deter China: Australian Defence Minister

Canberra [Australia], March 7 (ANI): Amid rising tensions with China, Australian Defence Minister Peter Dutton has indicated that his country may send weapons to Taiwan in response to any future Chinese military aggression. Dutton's remarks drew a direct comparison to support currently being sent to Ukraine amid its conflict with...
Rijiju meets Slovakia PM, conveys gratitude for evacuation of Indians from Ukraine

Bratislava [Slovakia], March 5 (ANI): Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, who is currently in Slovakia as a part of Operation Ganga, on Friday called on the prime minister of the Slovak Republic and conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message of gratitude for the help extended in evacuating of Indian nationals from Ukraine.
EU agrees on a new sanctions package over invasion of Ukraine

PARIS, March 9 (Reuters) - The European Union has agreed a new round of sanctions targetting senior Russian officials and oligarchs in retaliation for Moscow's invasion of neighbouring Ukraine, France said on Wednesday. The new sanctions will also include restrictions on the maritime sector and exclude three Belarussian banks from...
Taliban arrest Afghan-Canadian aid worker

Kabul [Afghanistan], March 9 (ANI): Nadima Noor, an Afghan-Canadian who runs a small humanitarian organisation, was arrested and has been held captive by the Taliban since mid-February. Armed Taliban forces stormed into Noor's office and arrested her from her office, The Frontier Post newspaper reported on Tuesday. Nadima's brother, Dastaan...
Minority rights group releases charter of demands against forced conversion in Pakistan

Karachi [Pakistan], March 8 (ANI): A Christian rights organisation organized a press conference on the theme "Break the Bias and Forced Conversions in Pakistan" in connection with International Women's Day on Monday. The presser was organised by Voice for Justice, an organisation that fights against the persecution of Christians in...
Tory MP’s son joining British servicemen to fight Ukraine war ‘didn’t tell his mum’ before leaving

The son of a Conservative MP and former government minister has arrived in Ukraine to fight in the war against Russia.Ben Grant, 30, who used to serve in the Royal Marines, said that he hadn’t told his mother - MP for Maidstone Helen Grant - that he intends to join the fight against the Russian invasion. Mr Grant is part of a group of seven ex-servicemen who arrived in Ukraine over the weekend. His mother is the prime minister’s special envoy on girls’ education and the trade envoy to Nigeria. “I haven’t been sent, nothing to do with the government,...
UNHRC: Pashtuns continue to protest in Geneva against rights violations in Pakistan

Geneva [Switzerland], March 8 (ANI): Members of the civil rights movement, Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) will hold protests outside the UN headquarters in Geneva on Tuesday to raise concerns over human rights violations being committed by the Pakistan Army. The Pashtun activists are also demanding the immediate release of PTM...
China slams Norway state fund over Xinjiang forced-labour fears

China on Wednesday blasted a decision by Norway's sovereign wealth fund to sell off its stake in a Chinese company due to rights concerns, warning the move may cause "unnecessary losses" to Oslo's interests. The Norwegian central bank said Monday it would divest from sports brand Li-Ning "due to unacceptable risk that the company contributes to serious human rights violations", after its ethics council linked the company with forced labour in China's Xinjiang region. Beijing stands accused of having detained more than a million Uyghur and other Turkic-speaking Muslims in political re-education camps across Xinjiang and exploiting them for forced labour. Human rights groups say they have found evidence of torture and forced sterilisation in the region, and countries including the United States, France and Canada have labelled the situation a "genocide".
