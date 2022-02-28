NOAA's latest weather satellite cleared for launch

Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | School Closings & Delays | Snow Emergencies | More
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After a very wet weekend, the forecast for the start of the week looks relatively quiet.
Temperatures across the state will be below average on Monday, with the Twin Cities topping out at 29 degrees.
Then on Tuesday, the metro will warm up a few degrees, possibly causing some of the weekend snowfall to melt. Light flurries or sprinkles are possible in the afternoon, though there’s a better chance of precipitation north of the Twin Cities.
After Tuesday, temperatures will cool quite a bit for the...
Astronauts went out there and saw strange things that took a toll on their lives. Claudie Haigneré is one of them. The incident took place in 2008 but was once again brought into attention by the controversial death of Max Spiers. Spiers was a British UFO investigator who was found dead on a friend’s couch after texting his mother that she should start an investigation if anything happened to him. It seems that those who encounter or pursue extraterrestrials are destined to get in trouble.
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — GOES-T is the third of four advanced weather satellites in this GOES series operated by NOAA, the National Oceanic, and Atmospheric Administration. For meteorologists, these satellites provide critical information for forecasts. "The satellite will be launched into what's called a geostationary orbit, 22,000 miles above...
In the last major glacial epoch, or 'Ice Age', there have been small-scale climate shifts in the Earth's landmass and a recent study assumes that the bedrock below the world's southernmost continent - Antarctica - has been rebounding since. Researchers from the newly-formed ARC Australian Centre for Excellence in Antarctic...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Over 7,500 MLGW customers are without power as strong storms and winds hit the area. As of 6 a.m. Monday, the company is reporting 47 outages affecting 7,793 customers. The heaviest outages appear to be in areas of Cordova and Orange Mound, according to MLGW’s outage...
NASA's New Horizons mission has aided scientists in their investigation of a mysterious phenomenon at the Solar System's outskirts, where particles from the Sun and interstellar space interact. This area, which is nearly 100 times further away from the Sun than Earth, is where uncharged hydrogen atoms from interstellar space...
Comments / 0