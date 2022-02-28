US Congressman Fred Keller Not Running for Re-Election
US Congressman Fred Keller (R-12th, Kreamer, Pa.) says he won’t run for reelection in the 9th district, and discloses he won’t run against another any other republicans. In...www.wkok.com
US Congressman Fred Keller (R-12th, Kreamer, Pa.) says he won’t run for reelection in the 9th district, and discloses he won’t run against another any other republicans. In...www.wkok.com
Well I guess the redistricting gave the Dems something they wanted. Keller was a good representative . I hope he keeps his finger in the American pie.
Comments / 6