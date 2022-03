Long Beach State senior guard Colin Slater had missed all 12 of his shots from the field when he caught the inbounds pass with 7.9 seconds left in regulation of a tied game. “I knew (LBSU coach Dan Monson) wasn’t going to call a timeout so I was pushing it with a good pace,” Slater said. “I was kind of reading what they were doing. They were packing it in and sagged off pretty far and I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m gonna let this one rock.’”

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO