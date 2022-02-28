ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virtual Home & Garden Fix-Up Expo 2022

heartoftherockiesradio.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2nd annual Heart of the Rockies Radio Virtual Home and Garden Fix-Up Expo is coming soon!. We’ve brought...

heartoftherockiesradio.com

BHG

No-Dig Gardening Can Fix Even the Worst Soil—Here's How

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. In January 2021, I moved to a new home with my family. It's fair to describe it as a garden with a house attached (a small house with a big yard), which felt like a dream come true for us. Fortunately, the house itself was move-in ready. However, the yard had years of deferred maintenance. Weeds and an abandoned lawn grew in soil that could best be compared to concrete. Yet, for me, it was a blank slate I couldn't wait to bring to life, all without digging. Instead of bashing the soil to bits with a tiller or trowel, I let nature do the work. Besides saving my back, the perks of no-dig gardening include far fewer weeds to pull, and a much healthier garden. Here's how it works, and why you should give it a try in your own yard.
GARDENING
WTOL-TV

Pro Home & Garden Show preview

The Pro Home & Garden Show is this weekend. The show will be a great place to either schedule or help you finish those backyard projects.
LIFESTYLE
MySanAntonio

5 winter plants to spruce up your home garden

If you’ve associated winter with gloomy days and a lack of plant life because greenery can’t survive frigid temperatures, think again. There are actually various plant and flower options out there that can thrive in the winter months with proper care and gift you with beautiful blooms when spring hits (or oftentimes sooner).
GARDENING
Fstoppers

Walmart Is In Big Trouble After A Photo Of Their Latest Display Has Gone Viral

Walmart in North Las Vegas has come under fire for what many local shoppers are calling a racist display in its store. The location, which was on Lake Mead Boulevard and Rancho Drive, hung clothing from the ceiling with neon green chains. While the Walmart location insisted it was just a failed marketing attempt to sell more clothes, many shoppers felt that the Arkansas-based store was trying to send another message about who is and who is not welcomed to shop their aisles.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
Herald-Dispatch

Home & Garden show gives a taste of spring

HUNTINGTON — After months of cold and snow, residents flocked to the Mountain Health Arena for a fresh taste of spring. From Friday through Sunday, the WSAZ Home and Garden Show featured home supplies from landscaping to boats to home security from several exhibitors. The event not only gave...
HUNTINGTON, WV
KTEN.com

Gardening Tips: How to Create an Amazing Home Garden

Originally Posted On: https://ventsmagazine.com/2022/02/28/gardening-tips-how-to-create-an-amazing-home-garden/. Do you love spending time outdoors surrounded by beautiful plants and flowers? If so, gardening may be the perfect hobby for you! Gardening is a great way to get some exercise, enjoy nature, and relax. Plus, it’s a great way to add some beauty and personality to your home. This article will provide tips for creating an amazing home garden.
GARDENING
Hanford Sentinel

Master Gardener: Asparagus for the home vegetable garden

Asparagus is a perennial vegetable that is started in the home garden by setting out seedling transplants, or more commonly by planting “crowns” in winter. Crowns are actually roots collected from one year old plants and are available for purchase at local nurseries. Gardens established with crown plantings are ready to harvest edible spears one year earlier than if the asparagus garden was started with seeds. Even with crowns, however, it will take a few years to develop a strong bed of asparagus plants that can support a weekly harvest for 8-10 weeks in early spring. The good news is that once established, an asparagus garden can last more than 10 years.
GARDENING
Tulsa World

Greater Tulsa Home & Garden Show returns to Expo Square

Whether you’re searching for the perfect outdoor living setup or need new indoor appliances, the Greater Tulsa Home & Garden Show is likely to have exactly what you need. The event, put on by the Home Builders Association of Greater Tulsa, will return to the SageNet Center at Expo Square for its 73rd year Thursday, March 10 and will run through Sunday, March 13. Guests can explore the offerings of 375 vendors, whose huge variety of products might help them complete the remodeling project of their dreams.
TULSA, OK
Williamson Source

Morning Source – Nashville Home + Remodeling Expo

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Tami Baliey from the Nashville Home + Remodeling Expo this weekend at Music City Center. This weekend, you can find everything you need for your next home project from flooring to furniture. Leipers Fork Distillery will be on hand for a happy hour event. You can save money by purchasing your ticket online.
NASHVILLE, TN
NRToday.com

Everything "home" on display at 2022 Home & Garden Show

From lawn care to energy efficiency, the Douglas County Fairgrounds is packed this weekend with more than 100 vendors for the Umpqua Valley Home Builders Association's annual Home & Garden Show. Booths ranging from the proper seeds to plant for the garden to indoor home decor spread throughout the fairgrounds'...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
FOX21News.com

Nationwide Expos presenting Colorado Springs Home Show

From landscaping to kitchen renovation, you’ll have it all in the palm of your hand this weekend at the Colorado Springs Home Show. It’s going on Friday, February 25 through Sunday, February 27 at the Colorado Springs Event Center, and parking and admission are free!. For more information...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Waynedale News

Home & Garden Show Welcomes Back Features

After a year of restrictions, feature entertainment and educational seminars return while the greenery & flowers of the Garden Gallery bloom again!. Fort Wayne Shows Inc., northeast Indiana’s largest home and garden event producer, announced the return of the annual Fort Wayne Home and Garden Show (FWHGS) presented by Windows, Doors & More. Back for its 49th consecutive year at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum from March 3 – 6, the FWHGS features more than 650 exhibitors each year. A portion of all ticket proceeds and revenue will be donated to Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Leader-Telegram

Bill's Tires and Services rolls up to 2022 farm expo

There might not be a greater innovation in the history of mankind than the wheel. And if an agricultural operation needs tires to cover those wheels, a great place to look is Bill’s Tires and Services Inc. in Colby. Nearing its 40th anniversary, the roadside outlet has been serving Wisconsin for decades, with an expansive inventory and services well grounded in the experience of farmers.
COLBY, WI
veranda.com

How to Grow an At-Home Cutting Garden for Bouquets

A flower garden feeds your heart and soul. Meandering through it to explore what’s in bloom and snipping a few stems for an indoor bouquet is a peaceful, gratifying experience, especially if you’ve grown the flowers yourself. “Making a garden is a creative process,” says Jenny Rose Carey, author of The Ultimate Flower Gardener’s Guide, garden historian and former senior director of the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society’s Meadowbrook Farm. “You can express your individuality and personality, and it’s really about growing what you love. There’s no right or wrong way to design your garden.”
GARDENING

