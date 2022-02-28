ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letters to the Editor — March 1, 2022

By Post readers
In an interview, John Kerry lamented that Russia's war in Ukraine hinders international cooperation on climate change. MEMRI / BBC

The Issue: John Kerry’s comment about the climate effects of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Once again, former Secretary of State John Kerry makes an embarrassing, tunnel-vision remark, suggesting he is more worried about climate change than about the massive casualties and damage this war will cause (“John Kerry’s Unbearable Idiocy,” Editorial, Feb. 26).

He said, “You have a war and obviously you’re going to have massive emissions consequences to the war.” What a profound statement from this moronic boob.

Then the savant says he hopes that “Putin will help us to stay on track with respect to what we need to do for the climate,” a few days before Putin attacked Ukraine.

This nitwit is unfit to serve anywhere in the US government or in a position that dramatically alters people’s way of life.

Mike Pedano

South Farmingdale

Only a politician from Massachusetts would make a plea to Putin to stop because a war is counter-productive to the climate-change campaign.

He should move to Canada. He would fit better there — that is, if they let you in on your private, fossil-fuel powered jet. Hypocrite.

Joseph Sliwkowski

Sudbury, Mass.

John Kerry is a very important man, and this is proved by his taking on the most important task known to man — saving the planet from imminent climate destruction.

As big John flies all around the world in his private jet, spewing massive amounts of planet-killing carbon into the atmosphere, he lectures the rest of us about getting rid of SUVs that he declares are massive carbon polluters.

Ukrainians are now being forced to defend their country against Vladimir Putin’s invasion, incurring massive casualties and causing millions of refugees to leave their homes and possessions behind.

Kerry can’t be bothered with such trivialities since he’s in charge of stopping the destruction of the entire planet and the billions of people who inhabit it.

This is what Kerry and other elitists are now obsessed with: Solving the easy, fantasy climate problem while ignoring the difficult, real-world problems of war and affordable energy complexities. Unserious people can only solve unserious problems.

Steve Heitner

Middle Island

It’s bad enough that Biden has hampered American energy production and made hostile powers richer with his energy policies.

He’s driven up inflation, hurting the very people he claims to care about, while encouraging our European allies to become more dependent on the man who has just invaded the Ukraine.

Kerry’s absurd comments that he hopes the invasion won’t hurt co-operation on climate change proves beyond all doubt just how beholden the Democratic Party is to the environmental interest groups. Even as war breaks out, they put interest-group politics first.

Gary Mottola

Brooklyn

Kerry is upset because the Russian invasion of Ukraine is greatly contributing to the global carbon footprint.

After all, Kerry — along with the Democratic leadership — believes that the greatest threat to the world is “climate change.”

It’s apparently the basis for scaling back US energy production to the point where we went from the No. 1 energy producer to having to rely on Russia for 7% of our energy needs.

Had we stayed the course, we would have had much more leverage in stopping Russia.

Bill Isler, Floral Park

John Kerry does not mind a Russian invasion of Ukraine — as long there are no bombs or tanks that might harm the environment.

Perhaps he can convince Biden to arm Russian troops with spears and horses as a green alternative for killing people.

Ed Frond

Weeping Water, Ne.

So when we wind up with World War III, will Kerry think climate change is the real problem? He has been the class clown since his fake Swift Boat days.

Maybe Kerry could go to Moscow and bring Putin a plant and get him to stop the war.

John Nolty

West Kill

Want to weigh in on today’s stories? Send your thoughts (along with your full name and city of residence) to letters@nypost.com. Letters are subject to editing for clarity, length, accuracy and style.

