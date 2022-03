Elected leaders in Pinehurst have weighed in on the renaming of the nation’s largest military installation. In a recent letter to the Fort Bragg Naming Commission on behalf of the Village Council, Pinehurst Mayor John Strickland recommended that the name of the base be changed to honor Gen. George Marshall, the Army chief of staff who led the U.S. to victory in World War II. He later won the Nobel Prize for his comprehensive plan to rebuild war-battered economies in Western Europe.

PINEHURST, NC ・ 12 DAYS AGO