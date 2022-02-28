Shedd Aquarium: Huge increase in fish species in Chicago waterways

CHICAGO - Catholics in Chicago can receive ashes during their commute on Ash Wednesday as part of a service being offered by the Archdiocese of Chicago. In addition to parish locations in Cook and Lake counties, Catholics can also receive ashes at two Chicago CTA stops, Union Station and at both airports, according to the archdiocese.
