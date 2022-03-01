ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yoga

Digging the garden for an hour a week can help lengthen life, study suggests

By Ella Pickover
Indy100
Indy100
 5 days ago

An hour a week of heavy gardening could help reduce a person’s risk of premature death, a new study suggests.

Taking part in muscle-strengthening activities such as lifting weights, resistance training or gardening activities including digging and shovelling for 30 to 60 minutes each week has been linked to a reduced risk of premature death and some major diseases.

But researchers said that people reap the most benefits when they participate in aerobic activity and muscle-strengthening activities.

According to UK physical activity guidelines, muscle-strengthening activities can include carrying heavy shopping bags, yoga, pilates, tai chi, lifting weights, working with resistance bands doing exercises that use your own body weight such as push-ups and sit-ups, heavy gardening such as digging and shovelling, wheeling a wheelchair or lifting and carrying children.

It is recommended that adults do strengthening activities that work all the major muscle groups at least two days a week as well as taking part in at least 150 minutes of moderate intensity activity each week.

The latest study, published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, saw experts from Japan conduct a review of 16 studies which examined the effect muscle-strengthening exercises had on the risk of death and major diseases including cardiovascular disease (CVD), cancer and diabetes.

The team found that muscle-strengthening activities were linked to:

– a 15% lower risk of death during the follow-up period of the studies included in the analysis.
– a 17% lower risk of cardiovascular disease.
– a 12% lower risk of cancer.
– A 17% lower incidence of diabetes.
– But associations were not seen with some specific cancers such as bowel cancer, kidney, bladder and pancreatic cancers.

The researchers found that the “maximum” benefit for protection against early death as well as some of these major diseases was seen when people participated in 30 to 60 minutes of muscle-strengthening activity every week.

Further analysis found that greater benefit was achieved when people took part in both muscle-strengthening and aerobic activity such as brisk walking, jogging or cycling.

The authors of the study wrote: “Muscle-strengthening activities were associated with a 10–17% lower risk of CVD, total cancer, diabetes, lung cancer and all-cause mortality independent of aerobic activities among adults.

“The maximum risk reduction for all-cause mortality, CVD and total cancer was obtained at approximately 30–60 minutes/week of muscle-strengthening activities, and the risk of diabetes sharply decreased until 60 minutes/week of muscle-strengthening activities, followed by a gradual decrease.”

They added: “Combined muscle-strengthening and aerobic activities were associated with a lower risk of all-cause, CVD and total cancer mortality.”

Comments / 0

Related
Elkhart Truth

An Hour of Weight Training Per Week Can Extend Your Life

TUESDAY, March 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Adding regular strength training to your exercise routine may not only make you stronger, but let you live longer, too, researchers in Japan report. Their new study says 30 to 60 minutes a week of muscle strengthening may reduce your risk of dying...
WORKOUTS
Indy100

Woman reveals what it is really like to pay £3,200 for veneers in Turkey

Thanks to influencer culture and reality TV, more and more people are flying abroad to achieve a Hollywood smile. But now, one TikTok user has revealed all about their Turkey teeth experience. A smile transformation can set you back around £650-£950 per tooth in the UK. Subsequently, some people are jumping on a flights – specifically to Turkey – to get their new smile for a fraction of the cost. In a viral TikTok that racked a staggering 1.3 million views, Jade Pritchard lifted the lid on her £3,200 experience. During the dental procedure, the teeth were filed down into...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Daily Mail

Polish heart doctor, 63, who was given SIX chances to improve his poor English after being branded 'risk to patients' is allowed to treat patients again - despite failing his seventh language test

A Polish heart doctor who was twice suspended due to his poor English skills has been given an eighth opportunity to pass his language exams by a disciplinary panel. Dr Tomasz Fryzlewicz, 63, had moved to the UK in 2006 from his home city of Krakow in Poland and worked at various NHS hospitals as a locum and also a in a non-clinical role, analysing echocardiogram data for clinical trials.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gardening#Lung Cancer#Pancreatic Cancer#Colorectal Cancer#Https T Co Uwalo5m7ax#Cvd
The Independent

A dose of nostalgia may help combat pain, study suggests

While memories of times gone by may make you feel warm and fuzzy, new research suggests nostalgia may also help combat pain.According to scientists, sentimentality for the past decreases activity in the areas of the brain related to pain.Researchers suggest a trip down memory lane may be a drug-free way to alleviate low levels of pain, like headaches or mild clinical pain.They measured the brain activity of adults while they rated how nostalgic certain images were and rated the pain caused by heat.These findings offer implications and perspectives for the further development and improvement of non-drug, psychological analgesiaStudy authorsThe nostalgic...
HEALTH
Fstoppers

What Happen to Your Body If You Start Eating 2-3 Boiled Eggs a Day

Eggs are incredibly rich in nutrients such as proteins, vitamins (A, B2, B6, B12, D, E) and minerals (zinc, thiamin, riboflavin folate, phosphorous, magnesium, selenium iron, and copper), and also essential omega-3 fatty acids. Besides, despite what a lot of people think, eggs are rather low in calories, which makes...
NUTRITION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Diabetes
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Yoga
Phys.org

Study finds agreeableness a helpful trait for general success in life

Following a major study of the effects of personality on job performance, researchers zoomed in on one personality trait—agreeableness—and found that it has a desirable effect on hundreds of physical, psychological and occupational metrics that impact not only job performance but general life success. Michael Wilmot, assistant professor...
Indy100

'Tone deaf' office puts up signs saying 'bet your dog misses you' to returning workers

For the past two years, many employees have been working from home due to the ongoing pandemic. Although Covid-19 is not yet over, people are finally starting to return to the office, which can feel like a jarring change for many. Many people grew accustomed to spending their time working in the comfort of their homes. For some parents, daycare wasn't an issue as they were at home and were able to care for their children. For those with pets, they were able to take their dogs on walks and jump on their laptop while their pet cozied up next...
PETS
MedicineNet.com

What Are the Signs of a Potassium Deficiency?

Potassium deficiency (hypokalemia) occurs when your potassium levels are too low and can cause signs and symptoms such as:. Mild potassium deficiency may not cause any symptoms. Potassium deficiency is defined as a serum potassium level lower than 3.5 mmol/L. Why is potassium important for your body. Potassium is a...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Fstoppers

110 Year-old-man Revealed His Secret: 5 Foods for Long Life

Only a few people manage to live longer than 100 years, and Bernard LaPallo, lived a happy, fulfilling, and healthy life well into his second century. This man was born in 1901 in Victoria, Brazil, and as a little boy, he migrated to the United States. He managed to have...
YOGA
CBS Denver

University Of Colorado Study Reveals People Exposed To Outdoors During First Year Of COVID Pandemic Suffered Less Depression

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– A new study from the University of Colorado Boulder shows that people who were exposed to more green space during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic had significantly less depression and anxiety than those who didn’t. The study was published in the March 2 journal PLOS One. (credit: iStock/Getty Images) The study also shows that during that time when mental health problems soared in part because of financial woes, supply shortages and nonstop news coverage of the virus, people flocked outdoors. The report shows that one-third spent more time outside than they did pre-COVID. “This research shows how critical...
BOULDER, CO
MedicalXpress

New research suggests a causal link between blood group and severe COVID-19

A new study has analyzed over 3000 proteins to identify which are causally linked to the development of severe COVID-19. This is the first study to assess such a large number of proteins for their connection to COVID-19. The findings provide insight into potential new targets for approaches to treat and prevent severe COVID-19.
SCIENCE
Fstoppers

What Happens to Your Body When You Haven’t Drunk Alcohol for 28 Days

An ordinary person with an average income drinks about 9.5 liters of alcohol a year, according to statistics. And this person is not addicted to alcohol — they just like to spend time with their friends and have a few drinks. Sometimes they take a break during the week and drink just a little bit, maybe having one glass of wine before bed to relieve stress. What would happen to the body of this person if they quit drinking for 28 days?
LIFESTYLE
Indy100

Indy100

172K+
Followers
9K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy