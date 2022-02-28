ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cook argues against bill requiring workers fired for not being vaccinated get paid for a year

By HOWARD FISCHER Capitol Media Services
Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX — Arizonans fired from their jobs for refusing to get vaccinated against COVID could end up with the company having to continue to pay them for a year. The state House gave preliminary approval Monday to legislation that makes such payments automatic, though it permits either a lump sum or...

