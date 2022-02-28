Korean barbecue by the numbers: This viral data visualization chart ranks L.A. KBBQ restaurants by cost and popularity
Well, here’s something fun for the left-brained among us: a graphed data visualization of over 70 Los Angeles Korean barbecue restaurants ranked by cost and popularity, courtesy of one grilled meat-loving cancer biologist in Tempe, Arizona. While by no means comprehensive, the user-generated review-based chart displays the glorious diversity of options...www.timeout.com
Comments / 0