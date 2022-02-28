ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Costa Mesa, CA

Man Arrested After Leading Deputies on Chase from Lakewood to Costa Mesa

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 6 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

LAKEWOOD (CNS) - An attempted murder suspect was chased by authorities from the Lakewood area to Costa Mesa today, where he was taken into custody after unsuccessfully trying to flee on foot and carjack another vehicle.

The suspect, who could be seen running with a gun in his hand, was arrested about 12:50 p.m. near Newport Boulevard and Victoria Street. He attempted to flee on foot after bailing out of a car in the 300 block of Hamilton Street in Costa Mesa, where two other suspects were taken into custody.

According to Costa Mesa police, the man, armed with a gun, was wanted in an attempted homicide. Details of the crime were not immediately released. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said the man was wanted in connection with a felony, and deputies began chasing him in the Lakewood area.

The chase led to Huntington Beach and then to Costa Mesa, where the driver became trapped in a cul-de-sac and bailed out of the car, fleeing on foot. While trying to escape, he jumped into a parked car with an open door, appearing to point a gun at the car's owner who tried to intervene. The suspect, however, was unable to start the car, so he got out and surrendered moments later.

