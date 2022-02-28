Honoring the 105 miles that paved a movement: The Louisiana Civil Rights Trail

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — The story of Black history in Louisiana is remembered in a series of civil rights markers. WGNO’s LBJ takes us along the Civil Rights Trail for the final segment of our February series.

From the integration of lunch counters and schools, to the landmark Plessy v. Ferguson decision, the Civil Rights Movement through the lens of Louisiana is being told.

“Everywhere we go, we talk to someone else that has another story, and we want to include all those stories, all those interviews as we put together an educational tool,” explained Louisiana Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser.

That educational tool is the state’s recently unveiled Civil Rights Trail, marking our history throughout the state.

Each of the markers tells the story of the people of Louisiana fighting to make America a more perfect union, like the one here at Dooky Chase’s Restaurant on Orleans Avenue in New Orleans.

It tells of the eating place being a gathering spot for leaders of the movement and a haven for planning and strategy. Another marker is placed at the historic McDonogh 19 school among the first desegregated in the city, and an important part of civil rights story.

“This school is just a part of the history of New Orleans and unless we know how far we’ve come, the road is still very long,” said Phyllis Charbonnet, a retired teacher.

Other southern states have had their civil rights trails in place for some time now, but the Lieutenant Governor says that the civil rights work done in our state deserves to be told.



“Some of the things that started that movement happened right here in Louisiana,” Nungesser added. “The bus boycott, the march from Bogalusa. Those things were incredible things that we had to tell that story.”



Find more information on the path through Louisiana history by visiting www.louisianacivilrightstrail.com.

