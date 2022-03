Elden Ring's got plenty of NPCs for players to meet, and while not all of them have the player's best interest in mind, many of them are quite useful so long as you find them and interact at the right moments. There's one NPC, however, who you should make sure you talk to if you're just starting out or want to modify some of your equipment, and that's Knight Bernahl. He's located over at the Warmaster's Shack in the Stormhill section of the map, and he's your go-to source for Ash of War purchases.

