DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Doris Clark is thanking God that her four grandchildren were at work after receiving a phone call about their home being in flames. “They could have been in there sleep and not even know all of this going on and we could have lost all four of them and thank God we didn’t,” said Doris Clark. “They are hurting right now but at least we got them.”

