Click here to read the full article. Toho Cinemas, Japan’s largest cinema chain, is under investigation by the Japan Fair Trade Commission for possible violations of Japan’s anti-trust law. According to reports in the Japanese media, the company, a subsidiary of local industry giant Toho, has pressured local film companies to allow only Toho Cinemas to screen their films. Refusers, say the reports, are shut out of Toho Cinemas’ 72 theaters with their 677 screens. On March 4, Toho issued a statement saying it had “received a report from the Japan Fair Trade Commission concerning transactions by our subsidiary with a...

MOVIES ・ 22 MINUTES AGO