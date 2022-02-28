The Surprising Age When Bobby Flay Became A Head Chef

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. What do burgers, sandwiches, salads, and chicken nuggets all have in common? They all taste better with the addition of a condiment or two (at least, to some people). Whether it's a dollop of relish on a hot dog or a cup of ranch for dunking your fries into, there's no denying that a condiment can instantly add more flavor and sauciness to a meal. One of the most popular in the U.S. is ketchup. A survey by Instacart revealed that it's the number-one condiment Americans would eat for the rest of time if they had to pick just one. It makes sense, given how many uses there are for the tomato-based spread, from squirting it on a cheeseburger to stirring it into other sauces.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO