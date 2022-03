Spencer Dinwiddie addressed rumors Saturday that suggested he wasn't a popular figure in the Washington Wizards' locker room before his February trade to the Dallas Mavericks. "I think that's what hurt the most," Dinwiddie said, according to ESPN's Tim MacMahon. "I've never bashed Washington. I've never said an ill thing about the team. In fact, I thank the owner or chairman Ted (Leonsis), I thank Tommy Sheppard the GM, and I thank (Bradley Beal) for those three kind of collectively deciding to give me my contract. They didn't have to pay somebody coming off an ACL.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO