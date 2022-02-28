ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota budget surplus grows to $9.25 billion

By Alex Derosier
Bemidji Pioneer
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PAUL — Minnesota’s projected budget surplus has grown to $9.25 billion, according to a new forecast from the state’s budget office, up from the original historically high estimate of $7.7 billion. Higher forecasts for incomes, consumer spending and corporate profits as well as slightly lower...

www.bemidjipioneer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pioneer Press

Economic recovery drives huge state budget surplus

Minnesota’s state budget surplus has ballooned to $9.3 billion primarily because incomes, consumer spending and corporate profits rose faster than state economic forecasters predicted just three months ago. “The U.S. economy continues to recover from the two-month recession that was triggered by the outbreak of the COVID-19 in the...
MINNESOTA STATE
Sun-Journal

Gov. Mills proposes bigger refunds to taxpayers as state budget surplus grows

Maine is expected to take in an additional $411 million in revenue through June 2023 and Gov. Janet Mills is proposing to give half of the increase back to taxpayers. That would mean most Maine taxpayers would get a $750 check from the state this summer instead of the $500 she previously proposed, as long as the Legislature goes along with the plan.
MAINE STATE
WJON

Blois Olson on the Budget Surplus, Fall Elections, More

ST. PAUL -- The state's project budget surplus is continuing to grow. Blois Olson is a political analyst from Fluence Media. He says the growing surplus will continue to drive discussions between the Democratic-led House and the Republican-led Senate at the State Capitol. Olson also says the doesn't think a...
MINNESOTA STATE
iheart.com

State Of California Estimating Larger Budget Surplus

The state of California is estimating they have a bigger budget surplus than previously thought. When Governor Gavin Newsom originally unveiled his 2022-2023 budget proposal for the state of California back in January, his administration forecast a $45.7 billion surplus. However, according to a new update notice from the state Legislative Analyst Office for the month of February, the surplus could reportedly be $6 to $23 billion more this year, due to incoming funding from personal incomes, sales and corporation taxes. Via the newly projected surplus numbers, Governor Newsom indicated the likelihood of another round of rebates for taxpayers, but has yet to provide details on potential amounts and eligibility. Last year, there were two rounds of direct payments, the Golden State Stimulus I and Golden State Stimulus II. Newsom’s proposed state budget didn’t contain tax rebates, but he has indicated the final revision “likely” will include the checks.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Readers Write: Climate change, state budget surplus

I hope that Minnesotans paid attention to the article a couple weeks ago about the 1,200-year drought happening out West, because we are a big part of the problem ("Drought in western U.S. is worst in 12 centuries," Feb. 15). Winter gets hard the older you get — something I...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Education investment urged with Wisconsin budget surplus

MILWAUKEE - Businesses and education leaders in southeast Wisconsin are pushing the state legislature to invest in education. This, as the state's budget surplus is nearly $2.9 billion more than expected. "That is really the message – are we going to invest in our children?" asked Giacomo Fallucca of Palermo's...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Walz
Person
Kurt Daudt
Person
Melissa Hortman

Comments / 0

Community Policy