Ex-deputy takes plea deal in child rape case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former Shelby County deputy made a plea deal Monday after he was originally charged with rape and sexual battery.

Brian Beck was accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl beginning in 2016, but he accepted a deal to lower the charges to aggravated assault.

The district attorney’s office says the deal spared the victim from having to testify.

Beck received a four-year sentence with three years suspended. He will have a felony conviction on his record and can never work as a law officer or carry a gun again.

