Ex-deputy takes plea deal in child rape case
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former Shelby County deputy made a plea deal Monday after he was originally charged with rape and sexual battery.
Brian Beck was accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl beginning in 2016, but he accepted a deal to lower the charges to aggravated assault.
The district attorney’s office says the deal spared the victim from having to testify.Shelby County deputy indicted on rape charges
Beck received a four-year sentence with three years suspended. He will have a felony conviction on his record and can never work as a law officer or carry a gun again.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.
Comments / 0