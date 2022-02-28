ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

Ex-deputy takes plea deal in child rape case

By David Royer
WREG
WREG
 6 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former Shelby County deputy made a plea deal Monday after he was originally charged with rape and sexual battery.

Brian Beck was accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl beginning in 2016, but he accepted a deal to lower the charges to aggravated assault.

The district attorney’s office says the deal spared the victim from having to testify.

Shelby County deputy indicted on rape charges

Beck received a four-year sentence with three years suspended. He will have a felony conviction on his record and can never work as a law officer or carry a gun again.

WREG

