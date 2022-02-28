ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poll: Women in key states worried about economy but happy with finances

By Brett Samuels, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
( The Hill ) — A majority of women in key swing states are happy with their personal finances despite broad concerns about the national economy, a new poll found, underscoring the opportunities the Biden administration and Democrats may still have to sell their agenda in the months before the midterms.

The survey, conducted by Democratic polling firm Impact Research and shared with The Hill, focused exclusively on women in the swing states of Nevada, New Hampshire, Arizona and Pennsylvania, all of which President Joe Biden won in 2020 and each of which has a competitive Senate race on the ballot in November.

The poll, which was commissioned by the Democratic group American Bridge 21st Century, found 59 percent of the women surveyed felt positively about their finances, though 74 percent view the national economy negatively and 62 percent view their local economy negatively.

That sentiment crosses party lines, the poll found. Sixty-three percent of Democratic women feel good about their own finances, as do 60 percent of Republican women in the areas surveyed and 52 percent of independents.

The poll also found a plurality of Black and Hispanic women surveyed felt positively about their finances, both key demographic groups Democrats have worried about losing support with given issues with inflation.

“There’s no question that Democrats are facing headwinds going into November, but the gap between our target voters’ perceptions of the national economy and their satisfaction with their personal financial security presents an important opportunity for Democrats to improve their standing,” the polling memo stated. “Democrats should endeavor with laser focus on connecting the Biden Administration’s economic successes with these voters’ positive perceptions of their own financial situations.”

The poll surveyed 600 likely registered female voters in Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Nevada in major cities in each of those states: Phoenix, Atlanta, Philadelphia and Las Vegas, respectively. The margin of error is 4 percentage points.

Biden will deliver his State of the Union address on Tuesday at a time when he is juggling multiple crises. Russia has invaded Ukraine, the U.S. is still seeing hundreds of people day each day die from COVID-19, and inflation remains a major concern that could only worsen with the fallout of the conflict in Europe.

The president and top administration officials will all fan out across the country in the days after the State of the Union to promote Democrats’ agenda, focusing on the passage of the bipartisan infrastructure laws and efforts to lower costs for families. Biden will be in Wisconsin, Vice President Harris will travel to North Carolina and first lady Jill Biden will head out west for a series of stops.

“Democrats need to be laser-focused on talking about our massive economic victories throughout President Biden’s first year in office,” former Obama administration Labor Secretary Tom Perez said in a statement. “President Biden entered office with massive challenges caused by the pandemic. But thanks to the responsible leadership of the Biden administration, we are on a path to the fastest, strongest, recovery we’ve ever seen.”

