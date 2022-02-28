ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Letter: We must call Putin the murderer to account

By The Editors
Itemlive.com
Itemlive.com
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3my7qa_0eRkmzcJ00

To the editor:

I have children and grandchildren that I love. I am disgusted with what I, and my generation of U.S.A. baby boomers have done to this world during our time here. Have we learned nothing? Do we not care? Are we just hedonist out for the most we each can gather, horde, and consume in this generational and our individual lifetimes?

It is disgusting behavior to me. Let me explain.

Putin is another Hitler; identical really, operating out of the same playbook. He is a genocidal mass murderer who is stepping up his “world” conquest. Are we going to appease this new Hitler until more than 25 million human lives are lost?

Are we scared that he controls nuclear weapons? Or, are we going to really care about the fate of other people? Are we now going to take intelligent, preemptive action, to stop another genocidal mass murderer; in our place and this time?

The right path forward is clear. Putin, by his willful actions, has killed innocent people. He is a murderer. Not stopped, he will kill a whole lot more. The fact that he has not killed someone you know is immaterial to a civilized society. If you are a civilized person, then you must now take action. Now is the time to act.

Both Putin’s behavior and our current response disgusts me. Without the right response … I, nor anyone else, can claim to be human. If we sit back and do not immediately cause an “uproar heard around the world” then do not consider yourself any more than a selfish animal.

The facts are clear; for his own self-interest Putin has instructed his henchmen to kill innocent people. That makes him a war criminal. The world must immediately take appropriate actions.

A new international tribunal, like the Nuremberg trials, must be set up. Appeasement does not work. Looking the other way does not work. Megalomaniacs only value and believe in one thing. Forceful and direct action is needed by us all.

The facts are clear. Innocent people have been killed by Putin. Do we have the insight, courage, and will to do what’s right; right now? If not, I’m excusing myself from this baby-boomer generation forever.

Gary Deines
Nahant

The post Letter: We must call Putin the murderer to account appeared first on Itemlive .

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Even Putin's generals looked stunned: Military chiefs are caught in the headlights as Vlad orders his nuclear deterrent forces to go on 'alert' with a decree that shocked the world

Vladimir Putin's closest advisers appeared perturbed when he dropped his bombshell about readying nuclear weapons yesterday. The expressions of army general Valery Gerasimov and defence minister Sergey Shoygu were caught on camera as the Russian president put his atomic arsenal on stand-by. A senior US defence official said last night...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder
The Guardian

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
POLITICS
Washington Post

Trump immediately botches what’s happening in Ukraine

If there’s one thing Donald Trump and his allies want you to know about what’s happening in Ukraine right now, it’s that it wouldn’t be happening if he were still in charge. If only he actually knew what was happening. Trump opted to appear on Fox...
POTUS
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nuclear Weapons
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: Russian soldiers being fired while invading Ukraine

In a video circulating on social media on Thursday, a Russian soldier appeared to claim he and other soldiers deployed in Ukraine were being ordered by their superiors to sign papers retroactively firing them in what may be a move to deny their involvement in the invasion. The Moscow-based Conflict...
MILITARY
Itemlive.com

Itemlive.com

Lynn, MA
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
426K+
Views
ABOUT

Itemlive.com is the online home of The Daily Item, founded in 1877, covers Lynn, Lynnfield, Nahant, Peabody, Saugus, Swampscott, Marblehead, and Revere with a team of local reporters that know our communities. We publish six days a week.

 https://www.itemlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy