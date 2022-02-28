Animal Hospital Planned for Former Nursery Site

The former Fort Hill nursery on Main Street will become an animal hospital, Long Island Business News reported recently.

The 1.3-acre property at 188 East Main, Huntington, was sold for $1.6 million.

The nursery owners closed the business in November 2019.

Carmine LiBretti of Industry One Realty represented the buyer, while Paul Dyckes of Dyckes Realty Advisors represented the seller, Blooming On Main LLC, in the sales transaction, LIBN said.

There was no information available immediately about when the hospital might open.