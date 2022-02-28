ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael Douglas will portray a sexy Benjamin Franklin in Apple TV+ historical drama

By Ed Hardy
Cult of Mac
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Benjamin Franklin biopic is headed for Apple TV+, with legendary actor Michael Douglas taking on the title role. Just as importantly, the limited series is being written by Kirk Ellis. He also wrote HBO’s John Adams, which was showered with awards. Michael Douglas will make a hot...

www.cultofmac.com

The Independent

Tom Hanks to finally explain why he fired Band of Brothers actor for having ‘dead eyes’

Tom Hanks will finally explain his reasoning for firing actor Connor Ratliff from a role in Band of Brothers.Ratfliff claims that Hanks fired him from a small role on the 2001 HBO miniseries after saying he had “dead eyes”.The actor, who currently stars in The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, was replaced at the last moment, and has been attempting to get to the bottom of Hanks’ reasoning ever since.The story became the source of a podcast, titled Dead Eyes, which has featured guests including Seth Rogen, Jon Hamm and Hank’s own son, Colin Hanks.In an unexpected move, Ratfliff has now...
CELEBRITIES
theplaylist.net

‘The Crowded Room’: Amanda Seyfried Joins Tom Holland In Apple TV+ Drama Series Directed By Kornél Mundruczó

Tom Holland is coming off the crazy box office success with “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (the third highest-grossing film of all time domestically) and this weekend’s video game adaptation “Uncharted.” But, the star will soon be pivoting to television with a new drama series from writer Akiva Goldsman that is set up at Apple Studios and New Regency. “The Crowded Room” is being referred to as a “seasonal anthology” that will see its first season being set within the thriller genre that is loosely based on Goldman’s life and influenced by the Daniel Keyes biography “The Minds of Billy Milligan.”
TV SERIES
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Preview a New Historical Drama Coming to WTTW

A new historical drama is coming to WTTW on Masterpiece soon, and while it features a fight against fascism it's not set in the period you think. Based on a novel by Jo Bloom of the same name, the series follows Vivien Epstein, a young Jewish woman who falls in love with a member of a British anti-fascist group in 1962 and is soon pulled into a dangerous plot. As a neo-Nazi group that meets on Ridley Road in London's East End begins to gain prominence, Vivien goes undercover within it.
TV & VIDEOS
Time Out Global

Your first look at the epic drama ‘Pachinko’ coming to Apple TV+

If you aren’t subscribed to Apple TV+ (and let’s face it, most of us aren’t), this newly released trailer for Soo Hugh’s upcoming drama ‘Pachinko’ might just make you want to change that. The series is based on the eponymous best-selling novel by Min Jin Lee, which chronicles the story of a Korean family who immigrate to Osaka from Busan during the Japanese occupation of Korea. The novel is fiction, but has been critically acclaimed for its unflinching portrayal of the Zainichi Korean experience in 20th century Japan.
TV & VIDEOS
Person
Benjamin Franklin
Person
Ridley Scott
Person
Stacy Schiff
Person
John Adams
Person
Michael Douglas
Person
Tom Hanks
Person
Tim Van Patten
Person
Joaquin Phoenix
tvinsider.com

Apple TV+ Releases First Trailer for ‘WeWork’ Drama Series ‘ WeCrashed’ (VIDEO)

Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway are looking to “change everything” in the first trailer for the upcoming Apple TV+ limited series WeCrashed. Based on the hit Wondery podcast WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork, the highly-anticipated drama is set to premiere globally with the first three episodes on March 18. New weekly installments will follow each Friday for an eight-episode run.
TV SERIES
The Independent

‘I am devastated and furious’: 12 actors controversially recast in films, from Johnny Depp to Rachel Weisz

Nothing riles up actors or their fans quicker than a controversial bit of recasting. Venture into any Fantastic Beasts hashtag – or the YouTube comments section for its latest trailer – and you’ll be inundated by Johnny Depp fans condemning his exit from the franchise.Often it becomes a poisoned chalice for the film itself, fans quick to express their anger at the idea of a Mummy movie without Rachel Weisz, or a Nightmare on Elm Street revival without the original Freddy Krueger.Many times it’s the actors themselves who go public with their upset, from Terrence Howard’s frustrations with Marvel to...
MOVIES
Radar Online.com

Rapper Nas Dragged To Federal Court Over Tupac

Nas is being dragged to federal court over late rapper Tupac. According to court documents obtained by Radar, a photographer named Al Pereira is suing the legendary rapper in federal court. Article continues below advertisement. The lawsuit was filed in the Central District of California on February 2. Pereira took...
NFL
UPI News

Shirley Bassey, Emilia Jones to perform at the BAFTA Awards

March 7 (UPI) -- Famed entertainer Shirley Bassey is set to open with a song Sunday's BAFTA Awards ceremony in London. Bassey recorded the iconic themes for the James Bond adventures, Diamonds Are Forever and Goldfinger, so she has been booked to pay tribute to the spy film franchise's 60th anniversary at the BAFTAs.
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Paul Dano on Playing Spielberg’s Father in ‘The Fabelmans’: ‘The Stakes Felt Really High’

Click here to read the full article. Paul Dano is getting plenty of attention for his transformative performance as The Riddler in Matt Reeves’ “The Batman,” but this fall, movie lovers will see him play a very different role in an equally buzzy film. Dano is starring in Steven Spielberg’s next directorial outing “The Fabelmans,” an original film inspired by the legendary director’s childhood in Arizona. “The Fabelmans” marks the first time Spielberg has written one of his own films since 2001’s “A.I.: Artificial Intelligence.” The all-star cast includes Seth Rogen, David Lynch, Michelle Williams, and Dano, playing a character inspired...
MOVIES
Popculture

The CW Star Exits Show After 6 Seasons

Actor Nick Zano has left the cast of DC's Legends of Tomorrow on The CW. After Wednesday night's episode, representatives for the network confirmed that Heywood is leaving for good. Fair warning, there are spoilers for the latest episode of the series ahead. Zano has been playing Nate Heywood, a.k.a....
TV SERIES
Popculture

Long-Running Soap Opera Officially Canceled After Decades on TV

After falling under threat of cancellation at the start of February, the end has officially come for Neighbours. The long-running Australian soap opera ran for 37 seasons and some 9000 episodes but ends after losing its primary source of funding, U.K.'s Channel 5. The show's social media account confirmed the...
TV SERIES
Glamour

Kristen Stewart Accepts Prestigious Award in Completely See-Through Chanel Dress

Kristen Stewart and Chanel have done it again. On March 4, the Spencer star attended the 37 Annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival, where she was awarded the American Riviera Award for her achievements and contributions to the film industry. Presenting the trophy—which has previously been awarded to the likes of Martin Scorsese, Renée Zellweger, and more—was Charlize Theron.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Popculture

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Are Leaving the US

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are headed back to their roots across the pond. According to the Mirror, Ozzy and Sharon are leaving Los Angeles in order to move back to the United Kingdom. During an interview with the publication, Ozzy explained that they were making the move because of the increasing tax rates that they would face if they continue to reside in California.
MUSIC
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Nominated Actor Who Still Doesn’t Have An Oscar

Every year, members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences select a handful of performers they deem worthy of nominating in the categories of Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Supporting Actress. Surprisingly, some of the best and most acclaimed performers of our time have racked up numerous nominations without […]
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Emotionally Tributes Person Who Changed ‘Trajectory’ of His Career

We all need a little help in life to accomplish our goals and this applies to everyone, including “Yellowstone” star Kevin Costner. The path to Hollywood superstardom was not an easy one for Kevin Costner and he had plenty of help along the way. Some of this help came from an unlikely source — production designer Ida Random. In an emotionally charged tribute, the “Yellowstone” star shares how Random helped get his acting career on track. Kevin Costner’s tribute pulled tears from the audience of the 26th annual Art Directors Guild Awards ceremony. In his tribute, the actor reveals things might not have turned out so well without Random.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Putin’s Hollywood pals – the stars who snuggled up to the Russian dictator

From Leonardo DiCaprio to Steven Seagal, Tinseltown’s biggest names were once happy to hang out with the invading president. Are they all now cringing? Not entirely. It was one of those surreal moments when light entertainment mugs history. Vladimir Putin crooned the song Blueberry Hill at a children’s charity benefit in St Petersburg in 2010, as a crowd of celebrities – including Sharon Stone, Kevin Costner, Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn, Gérard Depardieu, Vincent Cassel and Monica Bellucci – clapped along like they were in kindergarten. When the politician reeled off the opening line – “I found my thrill” – thoughts of the Georgian invasion or the poisoning of Alexander Litvinenko didn’t seem to be urgently popping into anyone’s head. Knowing what we know now, the spectacle plays more like Dr Evil’s rendition of Just the Two of Us – but far less funny. In 2022, after Putin’s ruthless assault on Ukraine, the guests present that day must feel very naive, perhaps even ashamed – but they are not the only western celebs who cosied up to Putin. In defence of this bunch, they had been booked to appear by Samuel Aroutiounian, a New Yorker who specialised in bringing Hollywood talent to Russia and later said that he had been unaware Putin would be appearing.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Game Of Thrones actor John Stahl dies at the age of 68

Game Of Thrones actor John Stahl has died at the age of 68, his agent has confirmed.The Scottish actor played the role of Rickard Karstark in two series of the popular HBO fantasy show.He was also well known for playing Inveradarroch in the long-running soap opera Take The High Road from 1982 until it ceased production in 2003.We are deeply saddened to hear of the death of John Stahl.We were fortunate to work with John on Mary Stuart and The James Plays. His passing is a huge loss to the industry, and he will be sorely missed.Our thoughts are with...
CELEBRITIES
The Week

ABC allegedly threatened to cancel the Oscars unless some awards were cut

Some controversial changes to the 2022 Oscars reportedly came about after ABC threatened to pull the plug on the telecast entirely. That's according to The Hollywood Reporter, which delves into the Oscars' announcement that eight awards won't be presented live this year. That decision has sparked backlash, and the Reporter describes a "civil war" now unfolding on the Academy's board.
ENTERTAINMENT

