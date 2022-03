ESKO – Rep. Mike Sundin, D-Esko, announced Friday, March 4 that he would not be seeking a sixth term as a representative for District 11A in a news release. “I want to give my heartfelt thanks to the people of Carlton County and the surrounding areas who gave me the opportunity to serve our communities at the State Capitol," he said in the news release. "It’s been a tremendous honor to be a part of some important work at the Legislature, but it’s time for a new voice to step up in this role."

