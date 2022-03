Payable April 4; for shareholders of record March 16; ex-div March 15. See FSK Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart, & Dividend Growth. FSK is the black sheep of the BDC family but maybe it will start getting some love now. Seems like the merged entity with stronger size and focus may be headed in the right direction. FSK was my one spec play in BDCs. So far so good. Also hold TSLX, ARCC and ORCC.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO