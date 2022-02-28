ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

NewsNation Poll: Where Biden’s approval stands ahead of State of the Union

By Cassie Buchman, via Nexstar Media Wire, Tulsi Kamath
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Iin4S_0eRkkbtN00

Little more than a year into President Joe Biden's term, the Democrats are losing voter support to the Republicans ahead of the Midterm elections in November, a new NewsNation/Decision Desk HQ poll reveals.

Comments / 1

Related
WSAV News 3

‘The radical left has won President Biden over yet again’: Lindsey Graham reacts to Biden SCOTUS nominee

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) reacted Friday to President Joe Biden’s expected Supreme Court nominee, saying “the radical left has won President Biden over yet again.” Graham took to Twitter Friday morning after news circulated that Biden would nominate federal appeals court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson. Graham said Biden had been swayed away […]
COLUMBIA, SC
WSAV News 3

Police respond to ‘suspicious death’ in Midtown Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police responded to a “suspicious death” in Midtown Savannah Thursday morning. Officers with the Savannah Police Department (SPD) were called to the 1400 block of Mills B. Lane around 8:30 a.m. According to SPD, though suspicious in nature, the death appears to be accidental. Further details have not been released at […]
SAVANNAH, GA
iheart.com

EXPOSED: Who’s REALLY Running the Biden Administration?

Over the past decade, some of the Left’s favorite villains have been the Koch brothers and their big spending on Republican political causes. After the 2016 election, Democrats kicked their own dark money operation into overdrive. Glenn Beck heads to the chalkboard to expose the far-left funding network that...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
The Independent

Voices: Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert were your embarrassing, xenophobic grandpa at Biden’s State of the Union address

Joe Biden’s State of the Union address was supposed to be more boring than it was. There wasn’t supposed to be a fledgling world war, with members of Congress turning up dressed in blue and yellow to signify solidarity with Ukraine. The standing ovation moments weren’t supposed to include an announcement that America had worked with allies to release 60 million barrels of oil from strategic reserves in an effort to prevent economic disaster. The Ukrainian ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova, wasn’t supposed to be the center of attention; she wasn’t even meant to be present.Yet in...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Biden heads into State of the Union as 60 per cent of Americans say he hasn’t kept his promises

President Joe Biden is set to give his second State of the Union address to the nation on Tuesday amid an approval rating slump that has persisted since the fall and uncertainty in the weeks ahead regarding how his handling of the crisis in Ukraine will affect his popularity.Mr Biden’s speech on Tuesday comes as a Yahoo News/YouGov poll released just yesterday found that 61 per cent of Americans say Mr Biden has only kept “some” of his campaign promises - or kept none at all.Other polling has been equally vicious to Mr Biden; the president has seen his...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Times

Lauren Boebert’s outburst jolts Biden’s State of the Union

As President Joe Biden was coming to the end of his State of the Union address Tuesday night, a somber moment about his son’s death turned into a stunning outburst by one of the Republicans’ most outspoken members. Delivering the loudest heckling of Biden during the speech, Rep....
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of The Union#Republicans#Democrats#Midterm
Washington Post

Trump immediately botches what’s happening in Ukraine

If there’s one thing Donald Trump and his allies want you to know about what’s happening in Ukraine right now, it’s that it wouldn’t be happening if he were still in charge. If only he actually knew what was happening. Trump opted to appear on Fox...
POTUS
The Independent

The myth that won’t die: Why do Republicans keep insisting Michelle Obama could run in 2024?

At the Conservative Political Action Conference over the weekend, a straw poll speculated Democrats’ 2024 nominee. And in a peculiar twist, the leading candidate was not incumbent President Joe Biden or Vice President Kamala Harris. Rather, CPAC attendees said that the leading candidates were former first ladies Hillary Clinton and Michelle Obama, with Ms Clinton receiving 22 per cent and Ms Obama receiving 17 per cent of votes. Only 14 per cent of conservative attendees said Mr Biden would run.Similarly, Monica Crowley, a former Treasury Department official in the Trump administration, praised Ms Obama. “For all of these people who...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
epicstream.com

Michelle Obama Shock: Barack Obama’s Wife Running For President? Ex-FLOTUS Allegedly Fuming At Joe Biden Following POTUS’ Birthday Attack

Michelle Obama will allegedly run for president in the 2024 election. Michelle Obama has said it time and again that she won’t be running for president. The ex-FLOTUS previously said that being the president of the United States doesn’t interest her. As such, there’s no reason for her to run for office simply because she is married to former President Barack Obama.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
epicstream.com

Kamala Harris Criticized: VPOTUS A 'Lazy' And 'Incompetent Diversity Hire'? Former Senator's Marriage With Doug Emhoff Reportedly In Crisis

A Joe Biden supporter lambasted Vice President Kamala Harris. Kamala Harris is the current vice president of the United States. The 57-year-old politician made history as the is the first vice president and highest-ranking female official, as well as the first African American and first Asian American vice president. She...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AOL Corp

New poll: 55% of Americans say nominating a Black woman to the Supreme Court is not 'important'

With President Biden set to announce a nominee to replace the retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer by the end of February, most Americans now say they’re lukewarm about his promise to pick a Black woman for the first time in U.S. history, according to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll — while also saying the top three Black women on Biden’s shortlist are “qualified” to sit on the court.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Times

Poll: 62% of voters say Putin would not have invaded Ukraine if Trump were president

Most U.S. voters say Russian President Vladimir Putin would not have invaded Ukraine if Donald Trump were still president, according to a newly released survey. The Harvard-Harris poll first reported Friday by The Hill found that 62% of registered voters surveyed believe the attack on Ukraine would not have happened with Mr. Trump in the White House, including 85% of Republicans, 63% of independents, and 38% of Democrats.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Donald Trump looks increasingly like a stray orange hair to be flicked off the nation’s sleeve

Floundering in his attempts to wield political power while lacking a political office, Donald Trump looks increasingly like a stray orange hair to be flicked off the nation’s sleeve. His residual power, which he must use or lose, is to influence his party’s selection of candidates for state and federal offices. This is, however, perilous because he has the power of influence only if he is perceived to have it. That perception will dissipate if his interventions in Republican primaries continue to be unimpressive.
POTUS
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

29K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy