Ann Arbor man arrested for trying to get nude photos of children

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
 6 days ago

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WWJ) – An Ann Arbor man is facing charges for allegedly asking children for nude photos.

Eric Kurtz, 39, was arrested after Michigan State Police learned he was talking to people under the age of 18 and soliciting them for nude images, the MSP’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) announced on Monday.

ICAC detectives searched Kurtz’s home and seized digital evidence.

Kurtz has been charged with one count of accosting a child for immoral purposes, one count of child sexually abusive activity and two counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

Police did not disclose the ages of the children Kurtz had contact with.

MSP’s Computer Crimes Unit says there are resources available for parents to assist in keeping children safe online.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children provides a comprehensive list of resources on their website at http://www.missingkids.org .

The MSP ICAC Task Force also provides resources at http://www.michiganicac.com .

Anyone who has information regarding possible child sexual exploitation should report it to the CyberTipLine at http://www.missingkids.org/cybertipline.

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

