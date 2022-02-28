ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doing just 30 minutes of muscle-building workouts a week can reduce your risk of dying from cancer or heart disease, study finds

By Gabby Landsverk
Insider
Insider
 6 days ago

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

  • Training with weights, resistance bands, or body weight can help build strength and muscle.
  • It may also reduce your risk of dying from cancer or heart disease, new research suggests.
  • Between 30-60 minutes per week can help, and adding aerobic exercise has even more benefits.

Working out to sculpt stronger muscles isn't just for show — it could help you live a longer, healthier life, research suggests.

Regular muscle-strengthening activity, from weightlifting to calisthenics , is linked to a 10-20% lower risk of dying from serious chronic illnesses like cancer, heart disease, diabetes, according to a study published today in the British Journal of Sports Medicine .

Researchers from Tohoku University, Kyushu University, and Waseda University in Japan looked at data from 16 studies published between 2012 and 2020, comparing exercise habits with rates of deaths from major illnesses.

Participants who did some type of strengthening exercise for 30 to 60 minutes a week were significantly less likely to die of any cause during the studies, data showed. They also had a lower risk of specific illnesses like heart disease (17% lower risk), cancer (12% lower risk), and diabetes (17% lower risk).

Combining strength training with some type of cardio activity to boost the heart rate was linked to even more reductions in disease risk, researchers found.

The results are supported by previous research showing both types of exercise can boost health and longevity, and suggest it doesn't take hours in the gym to see the benefits.

You don't have to lift weights to build muscle and strength

Weight training is ideal for building muscle , since it allows you to progressively challenge your muscles to grow bigger and stronger over time. Lifting weights can also be accessible for all skill levels and nearly all ages, experts previously told Insider.

However, the study found a wide range of activities count as muscle-building exercise, including bodyweight movements like push-ups and squats , as well as resistance band workouts .

Small amounts of exercise can make a big difference, the study suggests

Researchers found the disease-prevention benefits of strength training seemed to max out at between 30 to 60 minutes per week for most health risks.

For some illnesses, like diabetes, the risk significant decreased with less than an hour of exercise a week. Beyond an hour, the additional benefit gradually decreased over time.

The results suggest you don't need to be a gym rat to benefit from a consistent exercise routine, and corroborate previous evidence that as little as two workouts a week can have results for both health and muscle-building.

Combining aerobic and strength exercise could maximize overall health benefits

Previous evidence has found aerobic exercise that raises your heart rate is linked to benefits like more stamina, improved mood, and a healthier heart, according to the Mayo Clinic .

The current study suggests strength training has additional benefits. The researchers found combining strength and cardio training led to more risk reduction than either exercise alone. Study participants who did both types of exercise had up to 46% lower risk of heart disease and 28% lower risk of cancer, data showed.

If you're not a fan of the treadmill or jogging outdoors, you can also get the benefits of cardio without running by changing up your weight routine to include lighter weights, more reps, and less time resting between exercises.

Read the original article on Insider

