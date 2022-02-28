ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tower, MN

Fortune Bay Resort Casino ends mask mandate

By STAFF REPORT
 6 days ago

TOWER — With the continued drop in COVID-19 cases, Fortune Bay Resort Casino will no longer require guests to wear masks, effective March 1.

“We have seen other businesses and school districts in the area go away from a mask mandate, so we are comfortable with our decision,” said Fortune Bay General Manager Mayan Beltran. “We’ll continue to monitor cases, but we are optimistic that the numbers will continue to go down.”

Employees at Fortune Bay who have received their booster shots will not have to wear masks. However, those with religious or medical exemptions will still be required to mask up.

Fortune Bay Resort Casino had brought back its mask mandate in the middle of November when cases were spiking across the state and country.

Virginia, MN
