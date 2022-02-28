ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Lewiston 14-year-olds charged with attempted murder

By Will Wixey
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 6 days ago

LEWISTON, Idaho — Two Lewiston 14-year-olds are being charged as adults after Lewiston Police say they tried to murder two people.

Lewiston Police responded to a call of shots fired at 5:24 p.m. on Bryden Drive. They found an adult man and young girl with serious gunshot wounds and took them to the hospital. The two suspects were found a short distance from the scene and were taken into custody.

According to Lewiston Police, 14-years-olds Triston M. Arnzen and Chloe A. Marks had made plans to shoot and kill the victims prior to the crime.

Marks used the gun to shoot the adult male, and Arnzen took the gun and fired more rounds at him, striking him at least once, according to Lewiston Police.

Police said Arnzen then found the young girl, shot at her once, chased her, and fired more rounds at her, striking her at least once. Both suspects then fled the scene.

The two victims remain in life-threatening condition. Arnzen and Marks both pleaded not guilty to attempted first-degree murder during the arraignment hearing on Monday. They were both appointed public defenders and are each being held on a $500,000 bond. They are being held in the juvenile facility and will be back in court next Monday.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information relating to the investigation is encouraged to contact the Lewiston Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Comments / 19

Guest
5d ago

14 years old, what is going on today. Is it their up bringing. Either way it's a very sad day for all!

