Jordan Morgan murder suspect arrested in Richmond

Seven people, including two children, are reportedly dead after a tornado ripped through multiple Iowa countries near the capital city of Des Moines. Madison County Emergency Management Director Diogenes Ayala said on Sunday that six county residents were killed during the storm, adding the storm destroyed about 52 homes in the country within a span of 13.7 miles wind speeds reaching 155 miles per hour, CNN reported.
LVIV/KYIV, Ukraine, March 7 (Reuters) - Russia announced new "humanitarian corridors" on Monday to transport Ukrainians trapped under its bombardment - to Russia itself and its ally Belarus, a move immediately dismissed by Kyiv as an immoral stunt. The announcement came after two days of failed ceasefires to let civilians...
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said in a letter Sunday that the House is exploring legislative options to isolate Russia, including a ban on Russian oil and energy. "Our bill would ban the import of Russian oil and energy products into the United States, repeal normal trade relations with Russia and Belarus, and take the first step to deny Russia access to the World Trade Organization," Pelosi said in a letter to colleagues. "We would also empower the Executive branch to raise tariffs on Russian imports."
WNBA star Brittney Griner's wife has posted to Instagram about the Phoenix Mercury player's detention in Russia. Griner was detained after Russian officials said they found vape cartridges containing oil derived from cannabis in her luggage at the Sheremetyevo airport near Moscow. The offense could carry up to 10 years...
Two intruders drove through a security checkpoint at Joint Base Andrews Sunday night, at least one of which was armed, according to officials. One of the intruders was arrested without injury, while another was still being sought as of 10 p.m. “We can confirm that the individual who was apprehended...
Average gas prices in the U.S. have hit their highest point in over a decade, reaching a nationwide average of $4 per gallon as of Sunday. According to AAA's national average gas price monitor, the average price for regular gasoline in the U.S. is now $4.009 per gallon, with states like California, Illinois, New York, Pennsylvania and Hawaii seeing the highest prices, hovering between $4.18 and $5.29.
Netflix and TikTok suspended most of their services in Russia on Sunday as the government cracks down on what people and media outlets can say about Russia’s war in Ukraine. Pulling the plug on online entertainment — and information — is likely to further isolate the country and its people after a growing number of multinational businesses have cut off Russia from vital financial services, technology and a variety of consumer products in response to Western economic sanctions and global outrage over the invasion of Ukraine.
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s top-division soccer league suspended all matches scheduled for Sunday after a huge brawl among fans during the previous day’s match between host Queretaro and Atlas from Guadalajara, the reigning league champion. “We regret and condemn these events, which run contrary to the...
