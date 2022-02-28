ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkshire County, MA

What are the Most Populated Towns in Berkshire County?

By Rich
WUPE
WUPE
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We know that Pittsfield and North Adams are the two cities in Berkshire County, and also the most populated. As of the 2020 census, Pittsfield had a population of 43,927 and North Adams had a population of 12,961. However, I was talking to someone recently who was surprised about...

WUPE

Two Large Western Massachusetts Municipalities Still Have Active Mask Mandates

As many Massachusetts residents know by now a majority of cities and towns throughout the commonwealth have done away with mask mandates as COVID-19 cases are at a reduction. At this point, in most Western Massachusetts areas, wearing a mask is optional and depends on each individual's comfort level and health situation. In Berkshire County, when I recently did my grocery shopping, I saw masks on a number of shoppers and others opted to be unmasked. In addition, I recently stopped in at a Pittsfield eatery for take-out and almost everybody sitting inside chose to be maskless. Also in Pittsfield, I did some shopping for household items and most of the customers were wearing masks but the employees were not.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WUPE

Police Arrest Pittsfield Man For Thursday Shooting

Once again a major crime happened last Thursday in Pittsfield. This incident involved a shooting on West Street. The suspect managed to flee Berkshire County but still didn't get away with the crime thanks to the efforts of Trenton, New Jersey police. According to a media statement from Lieutenant John...
PITTSFIELD, MA
WUPE

One of Berkshire County’s Amazing Wonders: Balance Rock (video)

As mentioned in previous articles, Berkshire County is certainly home to some strange, weird, and amazing phenomena. For example, we've covered Houghton Mansion, the Hoosac Tunnel, the Creature of Coca Cola Ledge and even some spooky activity captured on video at Hillside Cemetery. One Berkshire County attraction you may want...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WUPE

Can Minors Under 14 Legally Work in Massachusetts? It’s Tricky

Recently, I have been thinking about how many years in a row I've been working in the Berkshires. It turns out, I have been working in Berkshire County in some capacity since the age of 10 or 11. So, roughly 29 years. My first job as a youngster in Berkshire County was delivering newspapers for The Transcript. I started my paper route around 1994.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WUPE

Explosion In Pittsfield Prompts Warning From State Fire Officials

You are probably familiar with the recent story about a man who suffered serious burns in an explosion on February 21st in Pittsfield that was the accidental result of the illicit extraction of cannabis products from Marijuana. Pittsfield Fire Chief Thomas Sammons, Pittsfield Police Chief Michael Wynn, and State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey all had something to say about it.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WUPE

2 People Arrested For Abandoning Several Cats In Berkshire County

You will likely recall the story that we reported on in late January about around 16 cats that were left out in the cold near Richmond Pond in Richmond and on Hunter Mountain Road in Lanesborough. A local man came across multiple cats in the road while driving near Richmond Pond in Richmond on the evening of January 28th. It turned out to be several cats that were just left out in the cold in the midst of the winter storm. More were later located in Lanesborough.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WUPE

These 2 Nice Features are Must Haves for Massachusetts Home Buyers

I remember back in the Fall of 2010 when my wife and I started looking at homes in Berkshire County. Up to that point, we had lived on the third floor (the maid's quarters) of a big colonial house which was turned into four apartments in the town of Lee. It certainly was a small living space with some interesting features including an open shower. The tub was wide open. There wasn't a shower curtain, or a shower door, nothing. So, if anybody walked in on either of us taking a shower, they would see us doing our business. Plus, each of us had to hold the showerhead when bathing as there wasn't any place to mount the head. Oh, the good old apartment days. We stayed at that location for five years as the rent was very affordable and we loved the location. Plus, the apartment had a certain charm to it.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WUPE

Some Berkshire Motorists are Putting Kids at Risk By Ignoring This Law

We have been talking plenty about unique and little-known laws lately. One law that is pretty well known and that some Berkshire County folks have been ignoring as of late is a school bus-related law. The reason this topic deserves attention is that I'm seeing more and more motorists in Berkshire County, drive around school buses when the buses are stopped to pick up/drop off children before/after school. Clearly, some people are in a rush and are willing to take a risk.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WUPE

This Massachusetts Castle Has Been Designated As A State Treasure

This historic landmark is best known as Grey Court, Tenney OR Greycourt Castle and it contains some interesting contents in the form of hidden treasures that are entombed in the walls of this mysterious building which is located just outside of Boston in Methuen, Massachusetts. Bay state residents have made the trek in attempts to claim their share of a secret fortune that has yet to be disclosed.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WUPE

Mass Staties Uncover A Flurry Of Firearms In 4 Day Stretch

Boy, Mass State Police have been on the warpath lately in Western Massachusetts on the hunt for illegal firearms and recently Lady Luck joined in on the search. Recently, in a four-day span, it seems that every time they turned a corner, they uncovered another one. Massachusetts State Troopers, working...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Politics
WUPE

There’s New Help For City Residents facing Crisis In Pittsfield

A new community initiative in the City of Pittsfield will look to provide timely and specific remediation for individuals and families that are facing acute crisis and risk. It's part of a new 'Pittsfield HUB' established by the city in collaboration with service providers and government agencies. It's part of...
PITTSFIELD, MA
WUPE

3 More Items That Will be Illegal to Dispose of in MA Later This Year

In the years I have been working in radio in Berkshire County, I have received dozens of PSA items regarding bulky waste collection events or household hazardous waste events. Many towns and cities throughout Massachusetts and Berkshire County host these events so people have the opportunity to get rid of items that they can't legally throw away in the trash. You're probably familiar with some of these more complicated items including white goods, tires, motor oil, paint thinners, couches, television/computer monitors and the list goes on and on.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WUPE

Pittsfield Mayor Tyer Issues Statement On Ukraine

Statement from Mayor Linda Tyer: City of Pittsfield stands in solidarity with Ukraine. The City of Pittsfield stands in solidarity with the courageous men and women of Ukraine. For days, the eyes of the world have been transfixed to the atrocities inflicted upon the sovereign country of Ukraine and her people. These unjust acts of war reflect the very worst of humanity, leaving a trail of devastation that will reverberate long after the invasion is over.
PITTSFIELD, MA
