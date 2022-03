Click here to read the full article. Getting fired from Good Times is one of the best things that could have ever happened to John Amos. After three seasons of fighting with executive producer Norman Lear and the CBS sitcom’s white writers about the stereotypical Black portrayals and dialogue the show perpetuated, particularly when it came to star Jimmie Walker, Amos’ contract to play patriarch James Evans wasn’t renewed at the end of Season 3 in 1976 and his character was killed off. Fascinatingly enough, Good Times Season 4B premiered mere weeks before the Roots miniseries debuted in January 1977 on...

CELEBRITIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO