HOUSTON — The Houston Fire Department is looking to what caused a duplex to set on fire in the East End area. It happened shortly after midnight Saturday on Sherman Street. A man living on the second floor was found in front of the duplex with first- and second-degree burns. A district chief at the scene said the victim just moved there that same day. He was taken to a nearby hospital, but his current condition is unknown.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO