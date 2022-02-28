Morley Stanwood honors state championship teams

Morley Stanwood High School recognized its three state championship teams at a special event on Friday (Courtesy photo)

BIG RAPIDS – Three special teams from the past were honored at Morley Stanwood on Friday during boys and girls basketball action for their unique accomplishments of the past.

All three were Class C state champions: the 2007 and 2011 volleyball squads, both coached by Robin Kozuch, and the 2012 girls basketball team, skippered by Bob Raven. It marks the 10th anniversary of the 2011 volleyball and 2012 girls basketball teams.

“It was pretty neat seeing a lot of the girls here,” Raven said. “I haven‘t seen a lot of them in a long time. They all pretty much have families now. Some of them came from out of state. It was pretty cool.”

The teams were introduced a halftime of the boys game and also were welcomed at a special reception. Several players were back from all three teams.

Kozuch said the two volleyball teams were basically equally represented.

“It’s so nice to see them,” Kozuch said. “I haven’t seen some of them in such a long time.”

Kozuch said the idea for the reunion came from various discussions.

“I was saying we never did anything for the 2007 team so why not bring them all together?” Kozuch said.

The 2007 volleyball squad won it the first season the sport changed from winter to fall. The Mohawks, with a 51-4-2 record, swept Ubly in the title game 25-10, 25-22, 25-17,.

Four years after with a new group of girls. The Mohawks won it again at the Battle Creek Kellogg Arena. Morley Stanwood finished with a similar record at 58-4-2 but it was a much closer decision 3-2 over Monroe St. Mary Catholic. It was 25-22, 26-28, 25-22, 24-26, 15-12. The Mohawks rallied from behind in the final game.

Some of the same girls also played on the basketball team.

Remarkably their basketball season started 10 days after their volleyball campaign ended but they didn’t lose any hoop contests.

The basketball Mohawks finished the season at 28-0 with a 61-57 win over Grosse Pointe Woods Liggett at the Michigan State University Breslin Center. Alexis Huntey had 27 points and 16 boards while Cairnduff had 18 points and nine rebounds in the title game.

Huntey’s sister, Ashley, was on the 2007 volleyball state championship squad.