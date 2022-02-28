ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanctions cripple Russia as ruble plunges, rates soar. But U.S. rates are better today.

By Thomas Franck
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s a run on ATMs in Russia and their central bank raised rates from 9.5% to 20% in the wake of sanctions severely limiting Russia’s access to the global financial system. They raised rates like this to try...

