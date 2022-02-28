Angela Bassett explains briefly forgetting son’s name during NAACP speech

It looks like things are back on track with Real Housewives of Atlanta star Sheree Whitfield and her longtime on-again-off-again beau, Tyrone Gilliams. Whitfield has been filming Season 14, marking it her third return to the beloved Bravo franchise. This time, she and Gilliams were off due to him sending the network a cease and desist from mentioning and trying to film with him as he was on home confinement after being released early from prison serving a lengthy fraud case. Whitfield famously documented their relationship while Gilliams was behind bars. But to keep him in good standing with the judge, Gilliams refused to film this season, saying it could ruin his release and violate his probation order.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 10 DAYS AGO