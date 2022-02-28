Sunshine, milder temperatures return

Another unseasonably cold day is in store for the Miami Valley. Sunshine will be on the increase as the day progresses. High pressure will give us a dry weekend. Even more sunshine and milder temperatures are expected on Sunday. TODAY: Increasing sun. Chilly. High 36 TONIGHT: Mainly clear and cold. Low 23 SUNDAY: Sunny and […]
After a cold and wet week, we're finally getting some sunshine and warmer air across the Midstate. The overnight rain moves out by mid-morning. The first half of the day will start off cloudy and cold, but clouds break apart by this afternoon, letting in plenty of sunshine along with temperatures warming to around 50°.
CLEVELAND, Ohio - We’re not out of the woods yet when it comes to winter weather as another storm is set to move through the area Thursday night and into Friday morning. The National Weather Service’s forecast calls for snow, freezing rain and sleet to begin this evening and continue on through around 7 a.m. Friday morning. Most of Northeast Ohio will see between 1-3 inches of snow, with slightly more possible northeast of Cleveland along the lake. Some icing is expected to occur, with greater chances for ice farther south from Lake Erie. Friday’s highs will top out in the upper 20s with overnight lows in the teens. A slight chance for additional snow exists after midnight Friday night.
Another mild start to the day with temperatures staying in the 50s in the inland areas and low 60s along the coast. We also started the day with some patchy fog, and it got thicker the closer to the Golden Isles you got. While the fog clears by midmorning, the clouds stick around and scattered shower chances start to return with them the later in the day we get.
Another mild night ahead as lows drop near 60° and patchy fog develops through the early morning hours. Monday will be another Spring-like day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 80s. Rain chances return to the forecast by Tuesday scattered and becoming more widespread...
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The sun is back and our temperatures are close to average today with highs reaching the low to mid 60s. We’ve got partly cloudy skies this morning and more sunshine this afternoon. Upper 60s Tuesday with partly cloudy skies as high pressure builds into the...
Monday was the first 70° day of 2022 for much of central Missouri, but cooler air is on the way for Tuesday and snow chances are set to return later this week. Showers and thunderstorms are expected early on Tuesday morning. The bulk of the activity will stay along and south of I-44, but scattered activity is expected across central Missouri.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It’s been a tale of two Saturdays with areas to the north plagues with persistent rounds of flurries until late afternoon while areas from Pittsburgh south enjoyed abundant sunshine all day!
Aware: Flood advisory continues for the Ohio River in Pittsburgh through Monday with the stage at 20.5 feet this morning and expected to fall over the next few days.
-We could see a few passing rain/snow showers tomorrow evening
Skies will clear for everyone tonight and lows will hover in the mid-20s....
Rhode Island temperatures reached a record high on Wednesday just two days before snow is once again in the forecast. The weather was a welcome surprise for people and pets of all ages. "It's nice to bring the dog out in this weather,” one woman said. "I had to...
If you didn’t feel it when you woke up and went outside, the cold weather has made its triumphant return and it’s going to stay for a while. The cold is going to hit south-central Kansas pretty hard as we are expected to see a high in the upper 20s and a low near the mid-single digits on Tuesday. On top of that, the wind will be blowing North at 20-30 mph and occasional gusts over 40 mph.
The start of spring is still over two weeks away, but temperatures may feel more like May this weekend. Friday will see northeast winds, and slightly cooler temperatures, but still in the 70s for inland locations. At the coast highs will remain in the upper 60s. Warmer weather returns this...
This is week was a tough one. Rain and lots of it. Severe weather including a confirmed tornado. It’s chilly with more rain over the weekend! Fear not, there is light at the end of this cloudy, cool, stormy tunnel. The temperature outlook from March 3 to March 7 is well above average. We will […]
Tonight, mostly clear and cold. Around 20°. Saturday, morning sun gives way to afternoon clouds. Low to mid 40s. Saturday night, cloudy with rain showers late. Mid-30s. Sunday, scattered showers and mild. Near 60°. Sunday night, cloudy. Upper 40s. Monday, afternoon rain showers. Mild again, mid to upper...
Patchy fog will once again develop later tonight into Sunday morning across the area. This will help keep lows on the mild side in the upper 50s. Sunday will be pleasant with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s. Skies will remain dry until Tuesday when our next...
