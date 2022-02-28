Sunshine, milder temperatures return

CLEVELAND, Ohio - We’re not out of the woods yet when it comes to winter weather as another storm is set to move through the area Thursday night and into Friday morning. The National Weather Service’s forecast calls for snow, freezing rain and sleet to begin this evening and continue on through around 7 a.m. Friday morning. Most of Northeast Ohio will see between 1-3 inches of snow, with slightly more possible northeast of Cleveland along the lake. Some icing is expected to occur, with greater chances for ice farther south from Lake Erie. Friday’s highs will top out in the upper 20s with overnight lows in the teens. A slight chance for additional snow exists after midnight Friday night.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 10 DAYS AGO