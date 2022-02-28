ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Out again Tuesday

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Iguodala (back) is listed as out for Tuesday's game against Minnesota....

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CinemaBlend

Amid Michael Jordan's Feud With Scottie Pippen, Shaquille O'Neal Wants Him To Sit Down With A Former NBA Rival

NBA legend Michael Jordan currently finds himself in the midst of a (one-sided) feud with former teammate Scottie Pippen. The retired small forward called out Jordan in his new memoir, which included a number of pointed statements. Among them was the assertion that His Airness “ruined” basketball. Many have since weighed in on the matter, but it would seem at least one b-ball great is thinking about another of MJ’s famous relationships. Apparently, amid the drama, Shaquille O'Neal wants to set up a meeting between the Bulls great and one of his biggest on-court rivals.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Lakers star LeBron James absolutely destroyed by Stephen A Smith over controversial Clippers comments

The Los Angeles Lakers suffered one of, if not the worst loss of their entire season on Thursday against their cross-town rivals in the LA Clippers. I say this with a bit of hesitation given how many gut-wrenching defeats this squad has been subjected to throughout the course of the season. The blowout loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder earlier in the season comes to mind, among others, but to lose to the Clippers the way they did on Thursday definitely makes for a strong case.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
CBS Sports

Warriors' Gary Payton: Ruled out Monday

Payton (knee) is listed as out for Monday's game at Denver. Payton also missed Saturday's game against the Lakers, and he likely won't travel with the team for Monday's contest, which falls on the front end of a road/home back-to-back. The Warriors will also hold out Stephen Curry (hand), Klay Thompson (rest) and Andrew Wiggins (foot) in what appears to be somewhat of a protest by coach Steve Kerr for the timing of Monday's contest, which is a make-up game from earlier in the season. Regardless, Payton should be considered day-to-day and questionable for Tuesday's home matchup against the Clippers.
NBA
The Spun

Coach K Named The “Best” Player Duke’s Ever Had

Who’s the best player in Duke basketball history?. Most would probably go to Christian Laettner, who’s considered one of the greatest players in college basketball history. Others might go with Grant Hill, who’s arguably the most-talented player in the history of the program. At a speaking engagement...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Russell Wilson Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Trade Destination

While Russell Wilson has yet to tell the Seattle Seahawks he wants to be traded, talks surrounding his future continue to swirl in NFL circles. According to a report from ESPN, three teams are mentioned the most as possible trade destinations for the star quarterback:. Washington. Philadelphia. Denver. The Commanders...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andre Iguodala
The Spun

College Basketball Head Coach Fired After 21-Win Season

Despite having a 21-11 record this season, Michael Fly is no longer the head coach of Florida Gulf Coast’s basketball program. Jeff Goodman of Stadium initially reported that Fly is out as the program’s basketball coach. FGCU athletic director Ken Kavanagh commented on his decision to part ways...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Dallas Cowboys close to deal with free-agent-to-be wide receiver

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Dallas Cowboys are close to striking a deal with wide receiver Michael Gallup. A new contract would see Gallup become the new one-two punch for quarterback Dak Prescott in the upcoming years with CeeDee Lamb. “Cowboys have been working on a new deal...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warriors
CBS Sports

Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Erupts for season-high 54 points

Tatum exploded for 54 points (16-30 FG, 8-15 3Pt, 14-17 FT), five rebounds and three assists across 41 minutes in Sunday's 126-120 win over the Nets. In a game that featured Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving on the court together for one of the few times all season, Tatum's star shone the brightest. Despite the high shot count, Tatum was arguably conservative and deserved a few more assists had teammates finished off some of his feeds. For some reason, the Nets choose to never double-team Tatum and the star forward made Brooklyn pay with the second-best scoring haul of his career. He previously scored 60 points in an April 30, 2021 win over the Spurs.
NBA
CBS Sports

Coach K's final home game at Duke will be unlike anything college sports has ever seen

DURHAM, N.C. — Saturday will be the 1,562nd game of Mike Krzyzewski's superlative career. When the ball is tipped at about 6:20 p.m. ET, so will commence the 647th and final time Krzyzewski will coach his Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium, a hallowed basketball fortress that he transformed into a living, breathing organism. Over the course of four decades, Coach K and the Cameron Crazies, in part, redefined the competitive value of home-court advantage — while also making college basketball look a lot better on television.
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Ruled out Friday

Jokic (illness) is out Friday against the Rockets, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports. Jokic will be unable to play through his non-COVID illness after he was a late addition to Friday's injury report. DeMarcus Cousins and JaMychal Green should see increased roles against Houston.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Giannis Antetokounmpo Could Become The First Player To Unanimously Make The All-NBA First Team Four Years In A Row Since 1966-67

If someone says that Giannis Antetokounmpo is the best player in the world at this moment, it would be hard for anyone to dispute, unless they're Stephen A. Smith. Even though the Greek Freak is just 27, he has already won just about everything there is to win. His list of achievements saw him already inducted into the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team, and he could now break another record this season.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy