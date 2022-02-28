ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Russian military analyst living in Tulsa breaks down Ukraine situation

By Shea Smith
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00aFR0_0eRkhWOP00

Tulsan, Brad Sellers previously spent time working as a Russian military analyst for the CIA and NATO.

He says he believes Russian President Vladimir Putin is threatened by Ukraine’s democracy and fears Russians would want it too.

"I think Putin’s real motivation is that he sees NATO and the EU as the cementing of democracy in Eastern Europe, closer and closer to his border. So, therefore, he wants to roll the democratic movement back," says Sellers.

However, Sellers says this invasion shows that the Russian military is not as strong as originally believed.

"I think that the generals may have rebuilt the force in a way to impress Putin, but not to be an effective fighting force."

Sellers says the United States and its allies should do what they can to support Ukraine, short of putting troops on the ground.

"I think the U.S. and its allies should do what they can to try and keep the Ukrainian government alive in Kyiv until Russia exhausts its military resources and exhausts in financing."

Sellers says while it’s hard to say how long this invasion will last, he says it will likely end one of two ways.

"One, either Russia deposes the Ukrainian government, installs a puppet and takes over Ukraine, or two the Ukrainian government exists but signs a ceasefire or some sort of peace treaty which would probably agree to letting Russia stay on part of Ukraine’s territory.

