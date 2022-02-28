ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Catalytic converter thefts skyrocket, impact small car dealers

By Sloan Dickey
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=339gbC_0eRkhPDK00

Jambo Woldyohannis has a new morning routine of starting each of the nearly 100 cars on his lot. It is the only efficient way he can check to see if any of his cars at Jambo's Automotive were hit by catalytic converter thieves. In the past year, 12 of his cars have been targeted.

"It's just another job. You know, daily routine," said Woldyohannis, who most recently had a catalytic converter stolen out of a Range Rover. "We are losing money. And we can not sell it, so I have to park this car until I get the catalytic converter."

The replacement catalytic converter for the Range Rover costs more than $3,000, but Woldyohannis says he has seen some bills for nearly double that. The cost of replacing the part means the cars are no longer profitable on his lot, and he will likely have to sell the car for a loss.

"We have a customer that was ready to test drive it when we posted online. And unfortunately, the customer cannot buy this car because of the catalytic converter," he said. "They are on backorder, will take me at least two three months. And the value of the vehicle is going to be depreciated by that time."

Woldyohannis is not alone in his struggle. Dealerships across the Front Range are being hit. Many managers say the past several months have been particularly bad.

"The crime has just gone up and up over the last few years. We used to not have very many problems," said Daniel Berkenkotter, owner of Berkenkotter Motors in Colorado. "Over the years, it's like once a week you got something you got to deal with, and it's costly."

The industry is banding together to push for legislation to fix the issue. Senate Bill 22-009 in the Colorado legislature seeks to re-allow the sale and instillation of aftermarket catalytic converters in cars registered in the state. That practice was banned in 2018 under a new set of transportation regulations that sought to decrease emissions. Critics of the bill say that re-allowing aftermarket catalytic converters will allow emissions to increase, but advocates of the bill say it is necessary to stop these thefts.

"Members are going out of business. We've had members close their doors because they've been hit more than once," said David Cardella, CEO of the Colorado Independent Automobile Dealers Association. "This is not a left or right issue. This is a people issue, and we need to get these cars back on the road in an inexpensive and timely manner."

For now, dealers like Woldyohannis are required to check each and every one of their cars every day to ensure they are not down another catalytic converter and thousands of dollars.

Comments / 0

Related
MyChesCo

Two Arrested During In-Progress Catalytic Converter Theft

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested two men during an in-progress catalytic converter theft. Authorities state that on February 14 at approximately 12:20 p.m., an officer on patrol responded to the 2200 block of North Claymont Street for a report of a theft in progress. Upon arrival, the officer located two subjects, 42-year-old Antoan Carroll and 57-year-old Terrance Graham, actively removing a catalytic converter from a vehicle. As the officer approached the subjects, Carroll fled on foot. He was taken into custody following a brief foot pursuit. Graham was also taken into custody and found to have an outstanding warrant for his arrest.
WILMINGTON, DE
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Scrap metal value driving catalytic converter thefts

With the value of precious metals increasing, so are thefts of catalytic converters, with several having been reported stolen in recent weeks throughout Daviess County. Catalytic converters, which are part of a vehicle’s emissions system, contain rhodium, platinum and palladium, making them attractive to thieves, not only because of their scrap value, but the relative ease with which they can be taken.
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
InsideHook

If You Own One of These Used Cars, Consider Selling It

The last thing on your mind right now is probably selling your car. After all, offloading your daily driver likely means you will then have to buy another vehicle to replace it, and you’ve heard enough about the continuing chip shortages, supply chain problems and automaker troubles to know that’s a tough prospect right now. Maybe just get a bike or e-bike.
BUYING CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Worst Retailer

Today’s consumers have an abundance of online information available to help them make the right choices when shopping. And ratings can help not just with what to buy but also with where. One publisher of a widely-used rating index of retailers has recently updated its customer satisfaction grades for dozens of major retailers. Over the […]
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Longest Lasting Car on the Road

The average age of cars still on the road in America is 12.1 years, according to IHS Markit. That is up from 9.6 years in 2002. And though not exactly by measure of years, the longest lasting car on the road is the Toyota Land Cruiser.  There are several reasons for the increased longevity of […]
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Car Americans Hate the Most

The demand for cars this year has been extraordinary. However, not all new car owners have been equally happy with their purchase. According to a recently released study that measured the excitement of owners with their new cars, the car Americans hate the most is Chrysler.  The high demand for cars this year could be […]
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Used Cars#Vehicles#New Cars#Automobile#Legislature#Jambo#Berkenkotter Motors#Senate
AZFamily

Three men arrested in connection to catalytic converter thefts in Chandler

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Three men were arrested on Sunday after officers found 11 stolen catalytic converters in the backseat of their car in Chandler, according to court documents. Police arrested Tevon Kroncke, Robert Canez, and Jesus Banuelos in connection to the thefts. According to court documents, the three...
CHANDLER, AZ
Elko Daily Free Press

Police: Heroin, large quantity of meth found in car

ELKO – A car pulled over in a West Wendover casino parking lot was hauling an estimated two pounds of meth in its trunk, according to police. A Volvo with Utah plates was pulled over late Saturday night for having no license plate light and white light coming from its brake lights. The driver, Jeremy V. Smith, 36, of Salt Lake City “was profusely sweating when the temperatures was approximately 40 degrees outside,” stated a West Wendover Police Department officer. Two women were also in the car.
WEST WENDOVER, NV
WREG

Four lead police on chase in stolen dealership car, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three men were arrested after police say a stolen vehicle from a car dealership was involved in a police chase Thursday. A manager at City Auto in Murfreesboro, Tennessee reported to police that two vehicles, a Dodge Charger and Jeep Cherokee, were stolen from the dealership on Feb. 21. Video surveillance captured […]
MEMPHIS, TN
MotorBiscuit

6 Historically Bad Pickup Trucks – What Were They Thinking

The top three vehicles sold last year were all pickup trucks. These trucks have such a strong following that it seems there shouldn’t be bad models, ever. While we wish that were true, some trucks did not meet the standards we set. We need these vehicles to haul, carry, pull, push, and generally work hard, so we don’t have to. Unfortunately, some trucks make us wonder what the manufacturer thought when they hit the streets.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
SlashGear

This flying car just got approval to soar over traffic

Slovakian company Klein Vision is inching closer towards fulfilling humanity’s obsession with flying cars. Klein Vision’s AirCar prototype was recently issued a Certificate of Airworthiness from the Slovak Transport Authority after completing 70 hours of flight testing (and over 200 takeoffs and landings) mandated by the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA).
CARS
KAKE TV

Police: Men caught stealing catalytic converters at south Wichita car dealership

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police have arrested to men accused of cutting catalytic converters off of vehicles at a dealership on the south side. Officers responded at around 4 a.m. Wednesday to the business in the 3900 block of South Broadway, near MacArthur. WPD said on Facebook that the owner reported seeing the suspects removing catalytic converters from vehicles on the property.
WICHITA, KS
Fstoppers

Walmart Is In Big Trouble After A Photo Of Their Latest Display Has Gone Viral

Walmart in North Las Vegas has come under fire for what many local shoppers are calling a racist display in its store. The location, which was on Lake Mead Boulevard and Rancho Drive, hung clothing from the ceiling with neon green chains. While the Walmart location insisted it was just a failed marketing attempt to sell more clothes, many shoppers felt that the Arkansas-based store was trying to send another message about who is and who is not welcomed to shop their aisles.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
MotorBiscuit

Used Pickup Trucks With the Least Amount Of Problems

Used pickup trucks can be a great way to avoid one of the big problems new trucks have: cost. New trucks are real expensive. Especially when compared to the prices they were a few years ago, adjusted for inflation. A used pickup can do everything a new one can, but with fewer safety features in some cases and more miles on the ticker.
COLORADO STATE
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy