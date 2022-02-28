Colorado-based company to open Birdcall restaurant in Scottsdale

Fast-casual chicken restaurant Birdcall is expanding from Colorado to the Arizona market with plans of opening its first location in Scottsdale in April.

The Denver-based all-natural chicken company and community advocate plans to open 10 Birdcall restaurants during the next three years in the Phoenix area. The Scottsdale restaurant, at 7204 E. Shea Blvd., will be Birdcall’s ninth location since the company was founded in 2016, according to a press release.

Peter Newlin, Birdcall co-founder and chief executive officer, said in the release that expanding to Arizona aligns with Birdcall’s growth plans to make natural foods more accessible to communities throughout the southwest.

“We’re trying to change the way that people look at fast food,” Newlin said. “We’ve incorporated cutting-edge technology to deliver delicious natural foods and beverages quickly, without sacrificing quality. Our customers appreciate the fact that they can either grab a meal to-go or dine in with family and friends in a casual, hip setting that conveniently works around their schedules and any time constraints.”

From 100% all-natural chicken sandwiches and fresh, nutritious salads to organic beverages, Birdcall at Scottsdale and Shea will be open for lunch and dinner with its natural foods made accessible, the release said.

The community-based brand prides itself on serving 100% all-natural meals and giving back at least 1% of sales to the local community.

“Community is the heart and soul of everything we do at Birdcall,” Newlin said. “We want to be measured by the impact we create, not the money we make, and that’s why our beneficiaries range from local street artists and musicians to schools and nonprofits.”

The Scottsdale restaurant will feature a large, colorful mural painted along the exterior wall inspired by the Arizona landscape since every Birdcall restaurant showcases unique, contemporary designs that provide spacious, comfortable seating and a warm, welcoming ambiance.

A dog-friendly outdoor patio will include tables with umbrellas for ample shade. Also, guests can experience a one-of-a-kind ordering process by using technology-driven kiosks inside for dine-in or take-out, as well as a convenient double-lane drive-thru option.

A second Arizona Birdcall restaurant is slated to open in San Tan Village in fall 2022, with a third location in Phoenix in early 2023, added the release.