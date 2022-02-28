ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Markets See Mixed Day Of Trading As Russia-Ukraine Drama Continues

By Henry Khederian
Benzinga
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. indices had a mixed day of trading Monday as stocks fell amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, which has led to increased U.S. sanctions on Russia. Russian President Putin recently ordered nuclear forces to put on high alert, which has raised fears of escalation. The Nasdaq composite finished higher...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Stock#Russian#Nasdaq#Qqq#Spdr S P 500 Etf Trust#Dow Jones#Benzinga Pro#Chevron Corporation#Cvx#Visa Inc Lrb#Jpmorgan Chase#Mcdonald S Corp#Mcd#Swift#Nio Inc#Hkex
Benzinga

Chart Wars: Between Bitcoin And Ethereum, Which Cryptocurrency Has Room To Soar Higher?

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) were trading flat on Tuesday afternoon, after each soared about 26% over the past six days. Some analysts attribute the sharp increases to a rise in the popularity and necessity of the decentralized crypto sector following harsh Russian sanctions that have left the traditional financial system, at least in Russia, exposed.
MARKETS
Fox News

North Korea claims it can hit US, 'shake the world' with missile after month of increased testing

North Korea on Tuesday touted its military capabilities, including a missile it claimed could strike the U.S. and "shake the world." "In today's world where many countries waste time dealing with the United States with submission and blind obedience, there’s only our country on this planet that can shake the world by firing a missile with the U.S. mainland in its range," a statement by the Foreign Ministry said, according to Reuters. "There are more than 200 countries in the world, but only a few have hydrogen bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and hypersonic missiles."
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
NIO
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Country
Russia
Markets Insider

Biden has yet to wield one of his biggest weapons in the war on Russia's economy

In his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden made it sound as though the US had fired every gun on deck at Russia, at least when it comes to economic sanctions. The reality is more complicated. It's true that the Biden administration has levied some harsh sanctions against Russia, while maintaining a united front with European allies who have closer ties to Russia's economy. That's no small achievement. America and its allies have frozen assets held by Russia's central banks, curtailed their global financial transactions, banned Russian flights from European and US airspace, and levied sanctions against assets owned by hundreds of individuals and companies associated with Vladimir Putin's government, including Putin himself and members of his inner circle. A new Justice Department unit called Task Force KleptoCapture is digging into economic crimes committed by Russian oligarchs, including attempts to evade the new sanctions. And after years of serving as a haven for the oligarchs, the US is finally moving to crack down on the Delaware and Nevada shell companies they use to hide their billions. "Future historians may look at the Russian invasion as the turning point in the broader anti-kleptocracy fight," says Casey Michel, the author of "American Kleptocracy."
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy