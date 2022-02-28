Good Life Festival in Queen Creek expands an additional day

The 11th annual Shea Homes Good Life Festival Presented by Subaru at Schnepf Farms has announced it is adding an extra day and will now run from March 19-20.

According to a release, on March 19, festivalgoers can enjoy the music from the classic rock lineup of Grand Funk Railroad, Jefferson Starship, Fran Cosmo and Anton Cosmo formerly of the band Boston, and local musicians Nate Nathan and the Mac Daddy-O’s.

Sunday features Latin artists El Coyote y Su Banda Tierra Santa and Lupillo Rivera, capping off the two-day affair as Buena Vida Festival Presented by Subaru.

The last Good Life Festival took place in November after the pandemic forced organizers to cancel the spring festival.

The Good Life Festival is a lifestyle destination experience with favorite national and local acts on an outdoor stage and a variety of experiences. Guests will enjoy pre-concert wine, craft beer and bourbon tastings, and a local food and boutique marketplace.

For information on the festival and to buy tickets, visit TheGoodLifeFest.com .