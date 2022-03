The stock market can be intimidating sometimes, but if you're looking to make a lot of money with minimal effort, investing is one of your best options. When you invest in the stock market, your savings can grow exponentially over time. You don't need to be wealthy to get started, either. In fact, even if you can only invest a few hundred dollars per month, you could build a portfolio worth $1 million or more. Here's how.

DECATUR, IL ・ 13 DAYS AGO