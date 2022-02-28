ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

Tesla Roadster Makes History With $250K Sale: Here's The World's Most Expensive Tesla

By Chris Katje
Benzinga
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the first electric vehicles from a leading company in the sector saw its highest-ever sale price. What Happened: A Tesla Roadster sold for $250,000 recently, marking the highest amount ever paid for the first model from Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA). The vehicle was sold by Gruber Motor...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
MotorBiscuit

The Fastest Electric Car in the World Has a 0-60 MPH Time of Under 2 Seconds and Isn’t a Tesla

Not that long ago, EVs and other eco-friendly cars had a persistent stereotype about them. Thanks to the Toyota Prius hybrid, many people thought an EV would be slow and weak. However, this stereotype has been broken down and destroyed in recent years. Nowadays, there are a lot of high-performance EVs on the market, but surprisingly, the fastest electric car in the world isn’t a Tesla.
CARS
insideevs.com

Tesla's China Factory Cranking Out Exports Ahead Of Local Sales

We already know that Tesla is cranking out loads of Model 3 and Model Y vehicles at its factory in Shanghai, China. In fact, the automaker had proven it has the capacity to produce many more vehicles per year than Tesla originally guided. The factory in China has actually seen so much success, Tesla has officially announced that it's now the company's primary export hub.
BUSINESS
Robb Report

First Drive: Lucid’s 1,111 HP All-Electric Air Dream Sedan Shows What the Future of Luxury EVs Can Be

Click here to read the full article. In positioning itself as the great Tesla disrupter, Lucid Motors made performance claims for its debut-model Air that seemed destined for the vaporware ether. But now that deliveries have begun on the Lucid Air Dream Edition, and after testing some of these claims from behind the wheel, we’re delighted (and somewhat gobsmacked) to report that the Lucid Air is very real indeed. The first thing that will strike you about the vehicle, assuming you’re unfamiliar with the limited-edition four-door’s spec sheet and its 1,111 hp figure, is the exterior design. Its proportions are imposing...
CARS
insideevs.com

Ford Mustang Mach-E Is Consumer Reports' EV Top Pick

It is the time of year for Consumer Reports' annual Top Picks, in which it awards the best cars, trucks, and SUVs in a total of 10 categories. While Tesla continues to dominate the EV space, and the Tesla Model 3 has been CR's "EV Top Pick" for two years, the Ford Mustang Mach-E earned a higher score and took the win this year.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Cars#Tesla Inc Lrb#Tsla#Gruber Motor Company#Vin#Wi
Motor1.com

Automecca Sportsvan Is Retro Bus With VW Beetle Soul For Sale

Back in the early 1970s, Curtis Brubaker had the awesome idea to revive the spirit of the original Volkswagen Beetle and Microbus with a new vehicle based on the same bones. Unfortunately, the designer couldn’t reach an official deal with the German automaker and decided to continue the project on his own. Instead of receiving unused platforms directly from the factory, Brubaker had to work with used Beetles and convert them into new vintage-looking buses, selling the excess components from the original car.
CARS
makeuseof.com

4 Things to Consider Before Switching to an Electric Vehicle

The world of electric vehicles is getting more exciting each day, which gets a lot of us thinking about switching from our gas-powered vehicles. Even though these fast, electric-powered pieces of technology of the future are great sustainable alternatives, there are some things you should take into consideration before pulling the trigger.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
CarBuzz.com

This Split-Window Stingray Is The Holy Grail Of Corvettes

The Chevrolet Corvette is an American icon, and as the latest generation continues to sell in record numbers, older models are increasing in value at an unprecedented rate. We regularly report on the large number of exotic and special edition Corvettes that go to auction, but our favorite examples are those manufactured during the golden days of the 1960s. This 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 "one-year-only" Split Window Coupe might just be the most special Vette we've ever covered, and should reach an estimated price of between $700,000 and $900,000 when it goes up for sale at the 2022 Amelia Island Auction with Gooding And Company. That's not the highest number we've seen a Corvette sell for, but it ranks up there.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

1958 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster Aged Like Wine

This car may seem old on the outside but this vehicle is a time capsule of history. Mercedes is the pinnacle of German luxury and racing as the brand was a dominating force on the early European racing circuit. The image of zipping these lightweight German Gullwings and Convertibles through the winding turns of the Nurburgring with a ton of power and performance at your fingertips is one that we all dream of at some point or another. While many enthusiasts like to focus on the Gullwing models because of their unique design, it truly is the convertible vehicles that provide a truly exhilarating driving experience. Letting the top down on one of these sleek sports cars and ripping through the mountains of Germany is an incredible experience because you might as well be driving an airplane from the early days of automotive racing with the windows down. This particular car is the perfect personification of that insane performance pedigree.
CARS
Motor1.com

2023 Genesis G90 Long Wheelbase Video Shows The Stately Sedan Up Close

SUVs have killed sedans? Hyundai's luxury division must have missed the memo because Genesis is pressing ahead with the ol' three-box formula. The second-generation fullsize flagship has once again spawned a long-wheelbase derivative, revealed in official images towards the end of 2021. A new video posted by CarSceneKorea allows us to get up close and personal with the stretched saloon, and boy, would you look at the size of those rear doors.
CARS
fordauthority.com

535-Mile 2007 Ford Mustang Saleen S281 Up For Auction

Saleen is a storied name in the history of Ford Mustang tuners, as Steve Saleen’s namesake has been churning out pony car parts and turnkey builds for decades now. Some of those Saleen vehicles have become valuable collector’s items over the years, and that may soon include even later S197-based cars like this 2007 Ford Mustang Saleen S281 that’s up for grabs over at Bring a Trailer with just 535 original miles.
BUYING CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

21 Cool Muscle Cars from the Grand National Roadster Show!

When the Grand National Roadster Show (GNRS) was started by Al Slonaker in 1949, the '32 Ford was just a youngster at 17 years old. If he had started the GNRS today, can you imagine what the show would look like, with the place filled with 17-year-old Crown Vic Fords? You'd probably wonder if you had accidentally dropped into a cop convention. All kidding aside, the Grand National Roadster Show is the granddaddy of all car shows and despite its reputation of featuring high-end custom pre-war street rods (which are plenty swell on their own!), the 2022 GNRS had much to offer for fans of the muscle car. In fact, the Grand National Roadster Show is one of the top destinations for muscle car builders, owners, and fans, and we were fortunate to capture some of our favorites from this year's GNRS, which was held January 28-30, 2022.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

The Last Full-Size Pickup Truck With a Manual Transmission Has Come and Gone, and You Missed It

The Ram 2500 represents many things to the truck world. For many, it may represent the most luxurious, hard-working pickup truck. However, for a few car nerds, the 2017 Ram 2500, in particular, represents something both far cooler and sadder. The Cummins diesel-powered heavy-duty Ram was the U.S.’s final full-size truck with a manual transmission that may or may not have struggled with some reliability issues, but we aren’t here to talk about that.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

1956 Porsche 356A Super Coupe: A Priceless Bucket Collecting Its Own Rust

This rusty and well-lived 1956 Porsche 356A Super Coupe was once the definition of German sports car. This particular relic's current patina looks more like an art piece that could easily slip into a museum. Despite this, auction house Gooding & Company estimates this seemingly worse-for-wear automotive time capsule will collect between $100,000 and $130,000 at Amelia Island in March. But where did it come from?
BUYING CARS
KSAT 12

These are Consumer Reports’ top picks for cars, trucks, SUVs

Consumer Reports’ new annual list of top picks for cars, trucks and SUVs includes budget and luxury vehicles as well as hybrids and a new electric model. They base their list on results of their road and performance tests, reliability data, owner satisfaction reports, and safety features. “All of...
BUYING CARS
Motorious

1934 Ford Roadster Hides Mopar Powerhouse

This incredible car was the first step to the incredible Ford performance lineage and now sports a very different powertrain. The 1930s were an incredible time for the original American automotive manufacturer we all know, Ford. Prohibition had birthed the need for a reliable and robust V8 car for moonshines who needed to transport beverages while evading the police. These wild hotrodders began buying these cars left and right until 1933 when prohibition was abolished, and the American people were free to drink once again. Those old beer-loving speed-junkies needed a way to spend all of their cash as many of them went legit with the alcohol business and began racing their cars at local dirt roads and tracks. This birthed the NASCAR racing series, which has a very obvious stake in our modern automotive culture. Today, we will look at the car that made all of this possible. This is a 1934 Roadster, and while it may not have a Ford v8 under the hood, it certainly shows off its high-speed history incredibly well.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy