Why Workday Stock Is Trading Higher During Monday's After-Hours Session

By Norman Chu
Benzinga
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShares of Workday Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY) rallied during Monday’s after hours session following the release of the company’s Q4 earnings beat. Management highlighted a 21.6% year-over-year increase in total revenues to $1.38 billion with subscription revenues showcasing a similar 22.2% year-over-year increase to...

